BERRYVILLE — Concerns about the competency of a convicted pedophile suffering from a form of dementia have again delayed his sentencing.
On Monday morning in Clarke County Circuit Court, Judge Alexander Iden ordered that Steven Alan Lingle, 68, of the 100 block of Sequoia Drive in Frederick County, be sent back to Western State Hospital in Staunton for another mental health evaluation to determine if he is capable of understanding and participating in a sentencing hearing.
This stint in the state-run psychiatric hospital will be Lingle's second stay in the facility. He was first sent to Western State in December 2020 and treated there until May 2021, when doctors said his mental condition had been restored enough for him to understand and participate in a trial.
On April 26 of this year, in accordance with a plea agreement struck between Clarke County Commonwealth's Attorney Anne Williams and defense attorney Thomas Fox, Lingle pleaded guilty in Clarke County Circuit Court to two counts each of aggravated sexual battery of a child under the age of 13, object sexual penetration of a child under the age of 13 and forcible sodomy of a child under the age of 13.
Preliminary sentencing guidelines recommend a prison term ranging from a minimum of eight years and 10 months to a maximum of 19 years. However, Iden is not bound by the terms of the plea agreement and could sentence Lingle to more or less time behind bars.
On Oct. 3, Fox told Iden that Lingle's mental condition had worsened in the nearly seven months since he entered his guilty pleas. Fox said Lingle was unable to answer several basic questions about his background that were part of a presentencing report, and when Iden asked Lingle why he had not responded, the defendant claimed he had never seen the paperwork. Fox noted, though, that the document had been delivered to Lingle's jail cell and he had answered some of the questions contained in it.
Iden last month told Fox and local probation officials to work more closely with Lingle to ensure he answered all the questions and ordered them to return to court in a month for a status update.
That update came on Monday morning when Lingle — who, except for his previous five-month stay at Western State Hospital, has been held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Fort Collier Road since his arrest on Jan. 12, 2020 — entered the courtroom in Berryville wearing a jail jumpsuit and with his ankles in shackles. He moved slowly and appeared to be confused by his surroundings.
Fox told Iden he worked with Lingle to complete the presentence report, but the defendant was still unable to answer some basic questions. For example, Fox said Lingle could not remember the names of his hometown, high school or college, and that he denied ever being married even though he is divorced.
"At this point, I'm worried that he's still not competent," Fox said.
Lingle’s competency to stand trial has been questioned ever since he was first indicted in January 2020 for molesting a girl when she was 3 and 4 years old in Clarke and Frederick counties. Grand juries in those two jurisdictions certified charges of rape, aggravated sexual battery, object sexual penetration and forcible sodomy for a series of offenses that occurred between March 4, 2018, and Nov. 13, 2019.
A few month's following Lingle's indictments, after the charges from Frederick County were transferred to Clarke County, court officials said Lingle had been diagnosed with vascular dementia, a progressive cognitive condition that impairs judgment, memory and reasoning.
Iden said on Monday that Lingle will undergo 90 days of evaluation and treatment at Western State before doctors issue a report on his mental status. An update in the case is scheduled for Feb. 6 in Clarke County Circuit Court.
