BERRYVILLE — A convicted child molester whose reported dementia has repeatedly delayed resolution of his case will have to wait at least another month before being sentenced.
Steven Alan Lingle, 68, of the 100 block of Sequoia Drive east of Winchester, was scheduled to be sentenced Monday in Clarke County Circuit Court but a court-ordered presentence report had not been completed prior to the hearing. Defense attorney Thomas Fox said his client had been unable to assist in preparing the report because his neurological condition appears to have worsened.
"He was trying to cooperate," Fox told Judge Alexander Iden in court on Monday. "He just wasn't able to meaningfully do so on his own."
Lingle was asked to independently answer questions regarding his social history in order to provide background information for the presentence report. However, Fox said several of the printed questions presented to Lingle went unanswered and those that were sometimes included one-word responses, misspellings and poor handwriting.
While Iden showed sympathy for Lingle's cognitive difficulties, he was upset that Fox did not work with his client to help him answer the questions.
"The court rarely becomes irritated, but I am," Iden said, noting that family members of the young girl Lingle molested had come to court Monday expecting a sentence to be imposed.
In August, Iden ordered that the presentence report be completed by Lingle and local probation officials to detail the defendant's background, reveal any prior criminal convictions and gauge the possibility of him committing additional crimes in the future.
Iden said he was bothered that no one, including Fox, attempted to help Lingle answer the social history questions over the past two months. Additionally, Iden said no one notified him the form had not been completed prior to Monday's scheduled sentencing hearing.
The judge asked Lingle directly why he had not answered the printed questions that were given to him at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center near Winchester. Lingle, who appeared to be confused, replied: "I haven't seen the packet."
Lingle's competency to stand trial has been questioned ever since he was first indicted in January 2020 for molesting a girl when she was 3 and 4 years old in Clarke and Frederick counties. Grand juries in those two jurisdictions certified charges of rape, aggravated sexual battery, object sexual penetration and forcible sodomy for a series of offenses that occurred between March 4, 2018, and Nov. 13, 2019.
In November 2020, Fox said Lingle had been diagnosed with vascular dementia, a progressive cognitive condition that impairs judgment, memory and reasoning. Lingle was sent to a state psychiatric facility, Western State Hospital in Staunton, then returned to the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center in November 2021 after hospital officials said his mental condition had been restored enough for him to understand and participate in the trial.
On April 26, Lingle was well enough to enter into a plea agreement that minimized the possibility of him receiving a life sentence. He pleaded no contest in Clarke County Circuit Court to two counts each of aggravated sexual battery of a child under the age of 13, object sexual penetration of a child under the age of 13 and forcible sodomy of a child under the age of 13.
Preliminary sentencing guidelines recommended a prison term ranging from a minimum of eight years and 10 months to a maximum of 19 years. However, Iden is not bound by the terms of the plea agreement and could sentence Lingle to more or less time behind bars.
In the more than five months since Lingle entered his pleas, Fox said his client's mental condition has deteriorated.
"He is not as well as when he was returned to us," Fox told Iden.
Fox asked that another competency evaluation be performed to see if Lingle is fit enough to participate in a sentencing hearing. Clarke County Commonwealth's Attorney Anne Williams objected to that request, saying Lingle should first be given another opportunity to answer the questions for his presentence report.
Iden agreed. He scheduled a hearing for Nov. 7, at which time he'll decide if Lingle will be sentenced or if another competency exam will be warranted.
The case against Lingle came to light in November 2019 when the victim's father caught him in bed with the little girl. The father took his daughter to a therapist in Leesburg, who notified the Clarke County Department of Social Services after the then-4-year-old said she had been molested.
Lingle was held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center from Jan. 12, 2020, to Dec. 11, 2020, then transferred to Western State Hospital. He was returned to the jail on May 17, 2021, and has remained in custody ever since while waiting for his court case to conclude.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.