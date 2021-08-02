CLEAR BROOK — The crowd erupted in cheers Friday night as one car managed to drive on top of another during the demolition derby at the Frederick County Fair.
The demolition derby, which took place on Friday and Saturday nights, is a major crowd pleaser for fair attendees. Seats were completely filled up surrounding the Grandstand for both events.
For Frederick County resident Lee Holland, Jr., 19, it's a nostalgic experience to watch the demolition derby, because he was 8 years old the last time he went to watch cars smash each other at the fair.
"It brings back good childhood memories," he said waiting for Saturday's derby. "I'm trying to see some cars crashing."
The way to win the demolition derby is to be the last car moving that can make contact with another car, said Sam Calkins, who ran the fair's demolition derby for the first time this year.
In order to participate in the demolition derby this year, drivers just had to show up to the Grandstand and pass a basic safety inspection test. Altogether, 30-40 cars participated in the two demolition derbies.
Calkins considered the demolition derbies a success, saying it seems everyone has been eager to get back out since COVID-19 canceled last year's fair. Both nights, the weather was cool and the skies were clear.
Sherando High School junior Courtney King, 16, also had quite the experience driving in the derby for the first time Friday.
Courtney, who also won the Miss Frederick County Fair Pageant this year, could be spotted test driving the car Saturday night again before the derby still wearing her crown and sash.
Courtney got involved in the derby through her dad, who brought the car to the Grandstand.
Driving in the derby Friday night went well, she said, until her car's battery caught on fire and gasoline began leaking everywhere, forcing her to exit the car. She admits her neck still hurt Saturday from another car shaking her when she got hit. But she also fought back, adding that right when the derby started she backed straight into another car, which she said was "really funny."
Nonetheless, Courtney persisted that she was not afraid to do it all over again on Saturday night, adding that participating in the derby has been exhilarating and even a little therapeutic.
"I had an adrenaline rush," she said.
Saturday night was also the first time Kenny Riley achieved a childhood dream to participate in a demolition derby. But part of that dream was to drive in one with his brother, Kevin Riley, who was murdered after being shot in Winchester on Oct. 28.
"In memory of Kevin Riley" was written on the sides of the car Kenny Riley drove. "End gun violence" was also sprawled across the front of the car.
Driving in the derby is something Kenny and Kevin Riley always wanted to do, and now felt like the right the time to do it, said their sister Crystal Pruitt. She admitted she was a little nervous for Kenny to drive in Saturday's derby.
Kenny and Kevin Riley also grew up going to many demolition derbies at the local fairs.
"I get to do something that me and [Kevin Riley] talked about since we were little kids," Kenny Riley said. "It means a lot to me to be able to run this car in this derby today."
The winners of this year's Frederick County Fair demolition derby on Friday were:
8 cylinder stock - Travis Anderson - $1,000
6 cylinder stock - Justin Burke - $800
Truck/SUV - Jennifer Dootz - $800
The winners Saturday night were:
4 cylinder stock - Tevin Bundy - $1,000
8 cylinder modified - Rusty Poston - $1,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.