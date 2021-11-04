WINCHESTER — Democrat Richard Bell kept his head above the red wave that swept across Virginia Tuesday, handily fending off a challenge from Republican Jorge Gonzalez to keep his Ward 1 seat on City Council.
“I am so appreciative of the broad support I received in the election,” Bell said on Wednesday. “It is an honor to serve the citizens of Ward 1 on their City Council. Working together, we can continue to make Winchester a better place for all.”
The Virginia Department of Elections reported Wednesday that Bell secured 1,961 votes to Gonzalez’s 1,502, a wide enough margin to project a victory.
Final vote tallies won’t be known for several more days because the Winchester Voter Registrar’s Office can accept absentee ballots through Friday. It also has to check the validity of any provisional ballots that were cast by voters who could not verify the status of their voter registration when they went to the polls on Tuesday. Election results are expected to be certified by the state on Nov. 15.
Bell, 60, is a retired U.S. Navy officer who is CEO of The Adams Cos. commercial real estate firm in Winchester. He served eight years on the Winchester School Board before terming out on June 30, 2020.
Gonzalez, 50, is an information technology director for a firm in Northern Virginia whose parents fled Fidel Castro’s dictatorship in Cuba to become United States citizens. This was his first campaign for political office.
“Obviously I’m disappointed that I didn’t win, but I was thankful for the opportunity to run,” Gonzalez said on Wednesday. “I will continue to work to have common-sense solutions at City Council, address some of the conflict-of-interest issues that we have with members of council, advocate for the firefighters and police ... and look at ways to ... prevent the regular increases of taxes that have been going on.”
Bell was appointed to the Ward 1 seat on the nine-member City Council last November after Republican Councilor William D. “Bill” Wiley won a special 29th District election to the Virginia House of Delegates. (Wiley was elected to a full two-year term in the state House on Tuesday, defeating Democrat Delmara F. “Deetzie” Bayliss 23,064 to 11,433 in unofficial results.) Gonzalez and at least three other people also expressed interest in last year’s appointment to Wiley’s former seat, but council unanimously selected Bell to serve until a special election could be held on Tuesday.
If Bell wants to keep his spot on council, he’ll have to start campaigning again in the very near future. Tuesday’s special election was to complete the remaining year of Wiley’s four-year term, which expires on Dec. 31, 2022. A general election for the next four-year term for the Ward 1 seat will be held on Nov. 7, 2022.
“Given the overall outcome of the general election and the margin of support that I received, I certainly feel confident in seeking a full term on City Council,” Bell said.
If that’s the case, he could find himself in a rematch with Gonzalez.
“I think we’re going to take a few weeks to assess where we’re at,” Gonzalez said. “Probably come December, we’ll finalize a decision after talking to my family and supporters and seeing what they think.”
Also on Tuesday, Winchester voters cast ballots in four uncontested races. Pending the receipt of additional absentee votes and the certification of provisional votes, the results were:
Interim Winchester Commonwealth’s Attorney Heather D. Hovermale, an independent who was appointed to the position on Aug. 1 following the retirement of prosecutor Marc Abrams, was elected to a four-year term with 7,170 votes. An additional 124 ballots were cast for write-in candidates.
Incumbent Winchester Commissioner of the Revenue Ann T. Burkholder, a Republican, was re-elected to a fourth four-year term with 7,151 votes. An additional 143 ballots were cast for write-in candidates.
Incumbent Winchester Treasurer Jeffrey L. “Jeff” Barbour, a Republican, was re-elected to a third four-year term with 7,045 votes. An additional 107 ballots were cast for write-in candidates.
Incumbent Winchester Sheriff Les R. Taylor, a Republican, was re-elected to a third four-year term with 7,186 votes. An additional 151 ballots were cast for write-in candidates.
For more results from Tuesday’s statewide elections, visit the Virginia Department of Elections website at elections.virginia.gov.
