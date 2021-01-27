WINCHESTER — Small business owner Paul Siker of Loudoun County is seeking the Democratic nomination to run for the Virginia House of Delegates' 33rd District seat in the Nov. 2 election.
The district, which includes western Loudoun County as well as parts of Frederick and Clarke counties, has been represented since 2014 by Republican Dave LaRock of Hamilton, who is seeking another two-year term.
Siker, 59, said he running for the seat because he believes the district's residents “deserve significantly better representation in the General Assembly.”
“I think that Dave LaRock is an incredibly ineffective legislator — the majority of the bills that he individually patrons never see the light of day and die in committee,” Siker said in a statement to The Star. “This, regrettably, is to the detriment of District 33 – it’s like having an empty seat in the House of Delegates. Oh, and on the Transportation Committee specifically, we DO have an empty seat, since he was stripped of that committee assignment.”
House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn (D) stripped LaRock and two other Republican delegates of committee assignments earlier this month because they signed a letter urging former vice president Mike Pence to nullify Virginia's certified results in the presidential election between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.
LaRock also has come under fire for participating in "Stop the Steal" rallies supporting Trump's unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud, including one on Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C., that preceded the siege at the U.S. Capitol.
Siker maintains LaRock was fundamentally wrong for advocating, without evidence, that Virginia's presidential election results be decertified. “Essentially he promoted that the votes of millions of conscientious Virginians be overturned. This is the opposite of representation in my book.”
Siker said he doesn't consider LaRock to be a "bad person," but he believes he is “misguided, out-of-touch, and has a history of poor judgement with respect to both his legislative priorities, communication with constituents, and certainly his conduct in the aftermath of November’s election and events that preceded the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6th.”
Siker, who has lived in Loudoun County for 33 years — the last 26 in the Waterford area, describes himself as a fiscal conservative and social moderate. He is a recruitment and talent acquisition expert, and owns The Artisan Group and is managing partner of Advanced Recruiting Trends. He received a bachelor's degree in political science from Wittenberg University.
“At my core, I am a pragmatist who has profound respect for our democratic institutions and freedoms,” Siker said in a press release announcing his candidacy. “Fifteen years ago, I briefly belonged to the Loudoun County Republican Committee. Today, I am proudly running as a Democrat. I believe in principled, transparent, and character-based leadership. I believe all people should be treated with respect and dignity. I believe that we must talk to one another, not at one another. We all want the same basic things — safety, and financial security for our families, social equity, and related freedoms inherent to the greatest republic ever conceived.”
If elected, he said he would focus on expanding the district’s rural economy, providing funding to public schools, expanding rural broadband and pursuing green energy and environmental solutions. He also wants to incentivize preservation efforts and address key transportation issues, including enhanced safety and increased capacity on Interstate 81 in areas subject to congestion and bottlenecks.
Siker said he will be reaching out to residents of the 33rd District to learn more about their needs.
He also wants there to be productive dialogue about social equity in Virginia.
“... Social Equity embodies assuring that our environment — political, economic, judicial, educational, social, etc. — treats everyone the same regardless of race, sexual identity, religion, etc.,” he said in a statement to The Star. “We have a real opportunity to make progress in this area.”
Siker said he has achieved success by listening, collaborating, building consensus and getting things done, and that he would bring these skills — as well as a spirit of servant leadership — to the role of delegate.
His volunteer efforts include serving on the board of Loudoun Abused Women’s Shelter (LAWS) and the Community Foundation of Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties. Proceeds from the annual harvest of his 200-plus blueberry bushes help organizations like Nothing But Nets (protecting children from mosquito-borne illnesses) and youth mission efforts at Catoctin Presbyterian Church in Waterford, where he is an elder.
Siker and his wife Joni, a former Loudoun County Public Schools counselor, have two grown sons.
All 100 seats in the House of Delegates are up for election in November.
So far, Siker is the only Democrat to announce his candidacy for the 33rd District seat.
A Democratic primary is set for June 8.
