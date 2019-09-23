WINCHESTER — The Winchester-Frederick County Democratic Committee will host a candidate forum Saturday to give voters the chance to get to know the Democratic candidates in advance of the Nov. 5 election.
The free event will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. at James Wood Middle School.
Candidates scheduled to attend include 27th District state Senate candidate Ronnie Ross, 10th District Del. Wendy Gooditis, 29th District House of Delegates candidate Irina Khanin, 33rd District House of Delegates candidate Mavis Taintor, Winchester Clerk of Court candidate Will Gardner, Gainesboro Board of Supervisors candidate Heidi David-Young and Back Creek Board of Supervisors candidate Steve Jennings.
“This year’s election will be one of Virginia’s most important,” said Bill Fuller, chairman of the Winchester-Frederick County Democratic Committee. “The eyes of the nation are on us. As a precursor for 2020, we must be aware that as goes Virginia so goes the nation.”
Each of the candidates will give a roughly five-minute presentation. Afterward, there will be a meet-and-greet session at which local residents can talk with the candidates.
