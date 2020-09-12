STEPHENS CITY — The Winchester-Frederick County Democratic Committee will hold a rally today at the Family Drive-in Theatre to encourage votes for Democratic candidates in the Nov. 3 election.
The lineup of candidates who will speak includes: Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton, who represents the 10th District; 29th District House of Delegates candidate Irina Khanin; Winchester Mayor David Smith; Frederick County Board of Supervisors candidate Richard Kennedy and four Winchester City council candidates — Richard Bell for First Ward, John Hill for Second Ward, Ryan Hall for Third Ward and Phillip Milstead for Fourth Ward.
The rally will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. The gates of the drive-in, located at 5890 Valley Pike, will open at noon. The Family Drive-in will allow 250 cars to come onto the property for the event — half the capacity of the theater. Face masks will be required and social distancing measures enforced to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“We said that they could have lawn chairs and put them in front of their cars if they don’t want to sit in their cars the whole time,” said Winchester-Frederick County Democratic Committee Chairman William Fuller. “But we are being really careful to say to people, ‘there’s no wandering around, no hugging, no kissing.’”
According to Fuller, the top of the drive-in’s concession stand will be used as a stage, where candidates will be able to deliver speeches to the crowd.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the candidates will not shake each person’s hand as is typically done during a rally. They will, however, approach people parked in their vehicles from a 6-foot distance to talk with voters. Fuller said candidates will wear masks.
“The last thing we want to do is to have some kind of a COVID-spreading event,” Fuller said. “That’s Trump’s deal, we don’t do that. We want to be uber careful. We don’t want to have anybody put in harm’s way.”
A deejay will play music from noon to 1 p.m. before the rally. Saturday’s event will also feature cutouts of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, Democratic candidates for president and vice president, that voters can take photos with. Fuller said attendees can bring lawn chairs, blankets, drinks and snacks — but no alcohol. The event is free and open to all.
For those unable to attend in-person, the event will be streamed live at https://youtu.be/MzhY4VYkSao.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.