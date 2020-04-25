WINCHESTER — With COVID-19 making it impossible to hold public gatherings, the Winchester-Frederick County Democratic Committee turned to the internet to announce its slate of candidates for the Nov. 3 general election.
During a special online reveal Thursday evening, the following Democrats shared their political intentions:
David Smith is seeking a second four-year term as mayor of Winchester.
Richard Bell, a Winchester School Board member whose term expires on June 30, is running for the Ward 1 City Council seat held by Les Veach, a Republican who has already announced he will seek a fourth four-year term on council.
John Hill is seeking a fourth four-year term as a Ward 2 representative on City Council. Hill is currently Winchester’s vice mayor, a position he was elected to by his fellow council members.
Ryan Hall, marketing coordinator for Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity in Winchester, is seeking his first four-year term as a Ward 3 representative on City Council. The position is currently held by Republican Corey Sullivan, who has not yet said if he will run for re-election.
Richard Kennedy, interim CEO of Blue Ridge Hospice and former CEO of the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber in Winchester, is seeking election to the Shawnee District seat on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors. The office was held by Shannon Trout, who stepped down in November to move to California. If elected, Kennedy will serve the remainder of Trout’s four-year term, which expires on Dec. 31, 2021.
The Shawnee District seat has been filled on an interim basis by Gene Fisher, who was appointed to the position by the board in December. Fisher, a Republican, has said he does not plan to run in the Nov. 3 election. Susan Shick, chairwoman of the Frederick County Republican Committee, said a GOP candidate for the Shawnee District is expected to be announced at a later date.
Republicans hold all seven seats on the Board of Supervisors. With the exception of the special election to fill the remainder of Trout’s term, no other board elections are taking place this year.
As of now, no Democratic candidates have been announced for the Ward 4 City Council seat held by Republican John Willingham, whose third four-year term expires on Dec. 31. He has not yet said if he will run again.
Democrats won a 5-4 majority on Winchester’s City Council in the 2018 general election — the first time Democrats outnumbered their GOP colleagues on the panel since 1980. Democrats also hold all three of council’s executive positions: president (Smith), vice president (Evan Clark) and vice mayor (Hill).
Members of City Council and the Board of Supervisors are paid $9,000 per year.
Thursday evening’s reveal afforded each of the five Democratic candidates an opportunity to discuss their qualifications for office.
Smith touted the creation of his Mayor’s Healthy City Initiative, as well as the recent approval of City Council bylaws that took three years to finalize.
Hill said he hopes to continue the community meetings he started more than two years ago, which give residents an opportunity to speak with him about their concerns and hopes for Winchester’s future.
Hall, a former president of the Old Town Winchester Business Association, said he wants to bring his family’s “tradition of hard work, dedication and service to others” to what would be his first elected position.
Kennedy said he hopes to serve the county by attracting businesses with high-paying jobs, expanding the availability of job skills training and improving access to public transportation.
Bell, a U.S. Navy veteran who was appointed to the School Board by City Council, said this will be his first political campaign. He said he will support educational opportunities “as the key to any successful community.”
Bell also addressed the fact that Democrats could not make their campaign announcements in public, but instead had to address the community through a live video stream that showed each candidate seated in their own home.
“This is an interesting way to launch a campaign, but we all have to be adaptive and flexible,” he said. “And I can assure you, even though we are presenting this remotely, I am wearing pants.”
To learn more about the Winchester-Frederick County Democratic Committee and to view the party’s campaign announcements, visit wfcdc.org.
