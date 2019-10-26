WINCHESTER — With less than two weeks until the Nov. 5 election, the Winchester Frederick County Democratic Committee is ramping up efforts to get voters to the polls.
Del. Wendy Gooditis, D-Clarke County, told more than 30 committee members Thursday night at the Frederick County Public Safety Building that the Democrats can flip the Republican-controlled House of Delegates and state Senate this year. All 100 seats in the House of Delegates and all 40 seats in the state Senate are up for election on Nov. 5.
“This year, we are going to accomplish flipping Virginia in 10 or 11 days,” said Gooditis, who represents the 10th District. “And the stuff we can do at the state level is astounding once we have a majority. And that will lead us into the 2020 presidential elections. We will be the inspiration, the motivation and the literal education for the rest of the county to get the 2020 presidential race done our way.”
Zach Schauffler, who is campaigning for state Senate candidate Ronnie Ross, said Democrats “have a fighting chance” to unseat incumbent Sen. Jill Vogel, R-Upperville, from the 27th District seat.
“It’s an off-year election,” Schauffler said. “Turnout is going to be abysmally low — looking like a 30% turnout rate at best. We have amazing Democratic candidates and if we have every Democratic vote in the area, we win, hands down. But a lot of Dems don’t know about our candidates. A lot of Dems don’t know there’s an election coming up. We really, really need to get the word out to have this fighting chance, to keep our momentum going.”
Schauffler said a lot is riding on the election, including fair redistricting plans, healthcare and “sending a message to the rest of the country.” He encouraged the crowd to continue making phone calls and knocking on more doors.
“We are down to the wire,” he said. “We fought so hard so far and I really want it to be worth all of this effort we put in.”
Committee Chairman Bill Fuller encouraged the committee to call voters on Election Day and tell them they are expected at the polls.
“We are determined to get our folks out to vote,” Fuller said. “If we vote, we win.”
Also at the meeting, several candidates spoke before the committee to explain why they should be elected.
Brian Hester, who is running as an Independent for the at-large seat on the Frederick County School Board, said he’s always had a big heart for kids.
“We’ve got to serve our children and make sure they are getting the education that they truly deserve,” said Hester, the father of three daughters. “Because the children of today are Frederick County’s future.”
Hester wants to lead the school division in better serving and helping its special education department with more teachers and more resources. He also wants to continue the growth in Career and Technical Education and improve teacher retention.
“We have got to keep our teachers and staff and support staff here in Frederick County,” Hester said. “I do realize we have competition from the local counties around us, but I really look forward to digging down into how we can better serve and keep our great teachers.”
Hester also wants to improve the school board’s communication with the Board of Supervisors. He said many many members of the board of supervisors have turned down invitations from Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent David Sovine to visit schools during school hours.
“I have a problem with them making decisions behind a stack of papers and meetings without really knowing what’s going on on a day-to-day basis,” Hester said. “Because kids are learning differently these days than when I was taught in eighth grade. Kids are learning differently and we need to recognize that. And Frederick County is growing big time. We can’t turn a blind eye to the growth that we’ve had.”
He said he will donate the $5,700 he would get paid as a school board member to the Frederick County Education Foundation. Of this, $700 will go to a special needs senior scholarship or a teacher going into teaching special needs. The remaining $5,000 will be split into a minimum of 10 teacher grants.
School Board Chairman John Lamanna, who is running as an Independent for chair of the Board of Supervisors, said he would support the needs of schools, fire and rescue and the police. He said the county has “been kicking the can down the road” when it comes to funding vital needs and that the county is in trouble.
“I think if we continue this way, we are not going to be able to provide the services that are needed because of the growth of our population,” Lamanna said.
Christine D. “Tina” Stevens, who is running for Stephens City Town Council against Steven Happek, told the Democratic Committee that if elected, she will ensure the council is more transparent and engages the community. Stevens has been knocking on doors to talk to town residents and learn what issues are most important to them.
“Whether I win this race or not, I’ve already made history,” Stevens said. “I am the first African American woman to run for town council in Stephens City. My commitment is to knock on every single door to let people know that I’m here, that I’m an option and that I will bring a different perspective. And I want to earn their votes.”
