Demolition crews from DeHaven's Masonry Concrete in Frederick County remove six buildings from the northeast corner of East Piccadilly and North Kent streets on Tuesday to make way for a mixed-use complex called EPicc that will include 44 apartments, two retail stores or restaurants and indoor parking for all tenants. The $10 million to $11 million project is a joint venture between the Winchester Economic Development Authority and the private development firm Providence Capital Partners LLC.
