A peaceful protest was held around midday Saturday along Amherst Street in front of Valley Health’s Winchester Medical Center to show support for having more health care options in the community for women and their families. One option participants favor is independent midwives with hospital access. Many passing drivers honked their horns to show their support. Many passers-by honked their vehicles’ horns to show support.
