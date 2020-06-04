WINCHESTER — The city's diagnosed coronavirus infection rate of about 704 people per 100,000 is 65% higher than the roughly 427 per 100,000 persons rate in Frederick County, according to Virginia Department of Health statistics.
Population density is the primary reason for the higher rate, according to Dr. Colin M. Greene, Lord Fairfax Health District director.
Winchester has about 27,000 residents, with about 2,960 people per square mile. Frederick County has about 90,000 residents, with about 214 people per square mile.
Although being in close proximity makes it easier for the virus to spread, Winchester and Frederick County account for just six of the 55 deaths reported in the district through Tuesday. Two deaths and 198 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Winchester and four deaths and 378 cases have been reported in Frederick County. The district also includes Clarke, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties.
Greene said on Wednesday that the relatively low number of deaths in Winchester/Frederick County is because there have been no outbreaks at assisted-living facilities or nursing homes here. An outbreak is defined by the department as two confirmed COVID-19 cases at the same location or at a connected group or organization.
There are 27 assisted-living facilities and 10 nursing homes in the district. Winchester and Frederick County have six assisted-living facilities and four nursing homes. Nursing homes are for people who need more intensive care.
Greene said staff at the assisted-living facilities and nursing homes here have done a good job preventing infections by not allowing visitors in, regularly taking the temperatures of residents and staff and testing them for COVID-19, as well as providing staff with enough personal protective equipment and regularly cleaning surfaces. Most of the deaths in the district have involved elderly people. In Page County, at least 16 people have died from an outbreak at Skyview Springs Rehab and Nursing Center, other media outlets have reported.
"Those are the things we worry about the most are the long-term facilities because they have large numbers of highly vulnerable people there," Greene said. "Most long-term facilities aren't accepting any visitors and a lot of them aren't taking new admissions, so the only way to bring the disease in is from the staff or delivery people."
In a little over three months, approximately 106,000 Americans, including 1,428 Virginians, have died from COVID-19.
Because many infected people are asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing masks inside and outside when people are close to one another. Greene said he hopes people will comply with Gov. Northam's order that took effect Friday in Virginia requiring people to wear masks in indoor public spaces.
"The mask covers the point of origin," Greene said. "Every new infection comes from someone else's mouth or nose. And if you wear a mask, you cannot be that person."
Northam said at a news conference on Tuesday that most of Virginia will start its second phase of reopening on Friday, as the state's key health metrics regarding the coronavirus continue to show positive trends.
But experts caution that warmer weather is not expected to stop the infection spread.
A study released in April by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine’s Standing Committee on Emerging Infectious Diseases and 21st Century Health Threats noted that there have been 10 pandemics in the last 250 years. All of them had a peak second wave six months after they began, regardless of whether they began in the spring, summer, fall or winter.
This seems to be a mantra of yours. I don't think the disease cares what your mantra is.
Learn to think for yourself, and you'll be fine.[thumbup]
The more people that get tested, the faster the positivity results will go down and we can all get back to normal.
@Con - Wow! I guess calling for faster testing is a Leftist trigger now? Well, keep up the good work, sir!
I think my name just triggers them. They don't read what I say and think, they just react. If people on here would think about what someone is saying and not just react to who is saying it, things would go a lot smoother.[cool]
