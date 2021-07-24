BUNKER HILL, W.Va. — After more than two-and-a-half years in Mexico, a local farmworker has been allowed to return to the United States.
Miguel Angel Valdivia-Vera landed at Dulles International Airport at 6:42 p.m. Monday and was picked up by his mother-in-law. A few hours later, he was reunited with his wife and three children.
It signaled the end of a nightmare that began seven years earlier with the Mexican immigrant's attempt to become a U.S. citizen.
* * *
Valdivia-Vera, 34, first came to the United States when he was 15, walking with his father from Veracruz, Mexico, to pursue the American dream. A short time later, his dad had a change of heart and went back across the border, leaving his teenage son alone to fend for himself in a foreign country.
Needing an income to support himself, Valdivia-Vera obtained a forged green card so he could get a job. In 2007, he showed that card to Beth Nowak at Mayfair Farm in Bunker Hill, West Virginia. Nowak, a founder of the Freight Station Farmers Market in Winchester, assumed it was legitimate and hired him at a rate of $12 an hour plus an annual bonus of $1,500.
Three years later, Nowak learned that Valdivia-Vera was in the United States illegally. Regardless, he was the best worker she ever had at Mayfair Farm, so Nowak and her husband, Gene, agreed to help Valdivia-Vera become a U.S. citizen.
Around this same time, Valdivia-Vera had a child with a woman in Martinsburg, West Virginia. He continued to provide financial support to the boy after the relationship ended.
He then met the woman who would become his wife. Britney and Miguel Valdivia-Vera had three children together — Miguel Jr., Enrique and Rosalee — and the family moved into a rent-free home on Nowak’s farm.
In 2014, Valdivia-Vera started the formal process of getting a green card so he could legally remain in the United States while pursuing citizenship. He spent more than $15,000 in filing and legal fees, but no green card was ever issued.
On Dec. 22, 2016, Valdivia-Vera was charged with driving under the influence in Berkeley County, West Virginia. Britney Valdivia-Vera said it happened because one of their children needed medicine and her husband felt compelled to get it, even though he had been drinking. It was the first and only time he had been arrested.
The court system fined him $100 and considered the matter closed, but someone — friends and family aren't sure who — notified U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) about Valdivia-Vera's status as an illegal immigrant.
In February 2017, ICE agents showed up at Valdivia-Vera’s home on Mayfair Farm. However, since Nowak owns the house and does not charge rent, the agents were turned away because they could not enter the property without her permission or a search warrant.
On the advice of an immigration attorney, Valdivia-Vera then turned himself in to federal agents in York, Pennsylvania, on April 12, 2017. He ended up being detained in York County Prison for 30 days.
After his release, Valdivia-Vera returned to work at Mayfair Farm. In September 2017, he was granted a Provisional Unlawful Presence Waiver, which allowed him to stay in the United States on the condition that he return to Mexico by Jan. 10, 2019, to apply for a visa that would allow him to legally return to the U.S.
He reported as promised but, after waiting in Mexico for four months, Valdivia-Vera’s visa application was denied. Even though he had satisfied all the requirements — a steady job with a satisfactory income, a permanent place to live, an American spouse, a sponsor with an annual income that exceeds $80,000 — U.S. State Department officials deemed him a “public charge” who would most likely file for welfare and become a financial drain on the United States, an opinion based in part on his 2016 drunk driving arrest.
That left Valdivia-Vera stranded in Mexico, living with his parents and picking limes for as little as $40 a week.
"It felt like I would never come back again," he said this week.
Since Valdivia-Vera no longer earned enough money to support his family, his wife had to sign up for food stamps. His boys became stressed and started acting out as Miguel Jr. thought he had to become the man of the house and Enrique worried that ICE agents would grab him and take him to Mexico.
Valdivia-Vera's two-and-a-half-year absence also hurt the Nowaks. Gene Nowak is in failing health, so the couple had to scale back operations on their 50-acre farm because their top worker was no longer there to help.
* * *
The Nowaks never gave up on Valdivia-Vera. They made countless phone calls, mailed dozens of letters and spent thousands of dollars on attorney and filing fees, all to no avail.
"You wind up in this box and nobody gives you any answers," Beth Nowak said on Wednesday. "You pay for this thing and you pay for that thing. You wait and you wait and you wait."
"Then you wait another two weeks," Gene Nowak added.
But the Nowaks always stuck by Valdivia-Vera and his family.
"There was a lot of community support, too," Beth Nowak said, including several customers of Freight Station Farm Market who donated money to help with Valdivia-Vera's legal expenses.
In March, Valdivia-Vera was finally given another shot at returning to the United States. A court had ruled that he could not be denied entry into the U.S. because of an assumption he would go on welfare, and a new president with a more accepting attitude toward immigrants had moved into the White House.
"I filed my papers again, paid the lawyer again, all that," Valdivia-Vera said.
Nearly four months later, he was told things were looking good. Beyond that vague statement, though, no one had responded to his latest application.
"I was very on edge, not knowing where anything stood," Britney Valdivia-Vera said.
On Saturday, her husband called and told her he was ready to call it quits. His wife implored him to go online one more time and check the status of his application.
"It said, 'Issued,'" Britney Valdivia-Vera said. "That evening, he had it."
Miguel Valdivia-Vera, who had been living in Vera Cruz, Mexico, had to walk into the United States. He said he was particularly nervous as he hustled through the border city of Juarez, Mexico, because violent drug cartels have turned it into one of the most dangerous places in the world.
On Sunday, he made it to the airport in El Paso, Texas, but was told his flight to Dulles had been delayed. The airline offered to put him up in a hotel for the night but Valdivia-Vera, after two-and-a-half years of frustration and dashed hopes, refused to leave the airport out of fear that something bad would happen and he would never get home.
His perseverance paid off. On Monday night, Valdivia-Vera was back in Bunker Hill with his wife and kids.
When he stepped out of the car and saw his three children, Britney Valdivia-Vera said, "He immediately fell to his knees and embraced them."
Beth Nowak said Valdivia-Vera still has some significant obstacles between him and U.S. citizenship, but at least he'll be able to fight the rest of his battles here.
* * *
The Nowaks always assured Valdivia-Vera his job would be waiting for him. True to their word, he was back at Mayfair Farm tending crops at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
"I want to say thank you to Beth and Gene because they helped me a lot," he said Wednesday as tears welled in his eyes.
When Valdivia-Vera took a break that afternoon, he was surrounded by his adoring children. Three-year-old Rosalee, who has spent more time apart from her father than with him, showed off her colorful fingernails that her father painted for her the night before, and Miguel Jr., 8, and Enrique, 7, never strayed far from his side, frequently checking to make sure dad was still nearby.
The family is eager to move beyond the nightmare they've lived since Jan. 10, 2019.
"The boys are completely different. They're not aggressive with each other and they're getting along better," Britney Valdivia-Vera said. "She [Rosalee] has picked up like he was never even gone. She's his shadow and if he goes into the bathroom, she sits there and waits or says, 'Are you almost done?'"
As for the married couple, they are happy to be reunited and confident about their future together.
"I'm actually getting sleep and being able to de-stress," Britney Valdivia-Vera said with a smile as her husband reached out and held her hand.
Valdivia-Vera is eager to improve his English. He was doing pretty well with the language, but two-and-a-half years in Mexico made his skills pretty rusty. He often relies on Beth Nowak to help him communicate. She doesn't speak much Spanish, but after working together for more than a decade they've come to understand each other on a level that surpasses spoken words.
When asked how he feels to be home again, Valdivia-Vera didn't need his boss's help to respond. He uttered a single word that he probably hasn't said much in the past two-and-a-half years: "Happy."
His broad smile told the rest of the story.
