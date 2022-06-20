WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Sheriff's Office has caught up with a man who allegedly led law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit from Winchester to Clear Brook on Thursday.
Curtis Marcell Dokes of Brown Lane in Stephenson is facing nine charges including felony eluding, reckless driving, failing to stop at a red light and failure to obtain a proper endorsement to operate a motorcycle. He was charged on Friday.
According to information released last week by the Sheriff’s Office, the operator of a black Suzuki motorcycle was seen driving recklessly shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday in the area of Crossover Boulevard and Front Royal Pike, east of Winchester.
When deputies attempted to pull over the motorcycle because its license plate had expired in 2019, the driver sped off, police said. He cut between several stopped vehicles and was almost hit by a dump truck while running a red light to take the entrance ramp to Interstate 81 North at the intersection of Front Royal and Millwood pikes.
On the interstate, the Sheriff's Office reported, the driver began passing vehicles on the right shoulder and accelerated to speeds that exceeded 100 mph. At that point, deputies called off the chase for safety concerns.
"We're just happy that no one was hurt that day," Frederick County Sheriff's Office Lt. Warren Gosnell said on Monday.
The driver was last seen exiting I-81 North at Exit 321 near Clear Brook, cutting through a parking lot and heading south on Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11).
"If he had pulled over that day, he was only looking at improper registration and not having a motorcycle endorsement," Gosnell said. "But he decided to run and it just compounded the issue."
Gosnell said several deputies recognized the motorcycle involved in Thursday's incident and suspected it belonged to someone who lived on Brown Lane. After a video image of the driver and motorcycle was posted on social media, tips from the public led investigators to Dokes' residence.
"There were some people who thought they had encountered that same rider and bike on a couple of occasions in the Stephenson/Rutherford Crossing area," Gosnell said.
Gosnell said investigators talked to Dokes on Friday, then returned to conduct a second interview.
"At that point, he decided to come clean about what had happened," Gosnell said.
Gosnell declined to comment on what Dokes told investigators because the case is pending in Frederick County General District Court, but he said the suspect was arrested without incident and released from custody on a $2,500 unsecured bond.
Gosnell said Dokes had only been operating a motorcycle for about a year and has a relative who recently died in a motorcycle crash.
Frederick County General District Court was closed on Monday due to the Juneteenth holiday so no hearings have yet been scheduled for Dokes.
