WINCHESTER — A Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputy is accused of a computer crime.
Deputy Matthew J. Porpilia II, 36, was indicted on Thursday by a Frederick Circuit Court grand jury on a charge of unlawful use of a computer or computer network, which is a misdemeanor. The indictment said Porpilia illegally accessed a person’s driver’s license information or Social Security number, or both. Porpilia, a county resident, was charged through a direct indictment, so a criminal complaint detailing the probable cause for his arrest wasn’t written.
Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland said in an email that Porpilla, who earns $67,864 annually, was placed on paid administrative leave on July 28 for allegedly misusing his police cruiser computer for “non-law enforcement purposes” while on duty. He said the alleged data breach was for personal use and Porpilia has no personal relationship with the person whose information he allegedly accessed through the Virginia Criminal Information Network.
The VCIN is overseen by state police and connected to the National Crime Information Center, which is run by the FBI. Among its uses by police are checking on whether drivers in traffic stops are wanted by law enforcement, whether immigrants are here legally, and the status of sex offenders.
Millholland said no other deputies or civilian employees were alleged to be involved in the internal investigation of Porpilia, which ended when a criminal investigation began. Millholland said Porpilia is the first deputy accused of computer misuse since he took office in 2016. The Sheriff’s Office has 145 deputies and six unfilled positions.
“The [criminal] code of Virginia and Frederick County Sheriff’s Office departmental policy protects the integrity of the VCIN/NCIC database,” Millholland said. “As in this isolated incident, any deviation from policy or code will result in charges being placed against the deputy or officer involved.”
Porpilia is due in court at 9 a.m. on Dec. 10. Police and prosecutors work closely together on investigations. So when officers are charged with crimes, prosecutor’s offices often recuse themselves and appoint special prosecutors from outside the area to avoid conflicts of interest or the appearance of a conflict. Ross P. Spicer, Frederick County commonwealth’s attorney, said he has no plans presently to appoint a special prosecutor. “I plan to prosecute this case like I would any other case regardless of the identity of the party,” Spicer said, adding that he can’t remember a deputy being charged with a crime in Frederick County since he was hired in 2008.
John W. Jones, Virginia Sheriff’s Association executive director, said cases of deputies accused of computer misuse in the state are rare. Jones, who has been the association spokesman since 1977, said the only case he can remember occurred about 15 years ago. “It’s something that doesn’t come up, in my opinion, often at all,” he said.
Nonetheless, cases of police computer abuse regularly occur nationally. In 2019, the Sacramento Bee, citing data from the California attorney general’s office, reported 1,002 cases of police computer data base misuse in the state over 10 years. But the cases resulted in just 54 prosecutions, 14 involving felonies.
A national investigation by The Associated Press published in 2016 found 325 instances of officers or civilian police department employees being suspended for fired for computer misuse between 2013-15. Instances included an Ohio officer who stalked his ex-girlfriend, a Michigan officer who accessed information of women he found attractive, and two Miami officers who ran checks on a journalist who ran unflattering articles about their department.
Some abuses were politically motivated or involved victims who were police. In Minnesota, a former county commissioner who questioned spending on the Sheriff’s Office sued over having her information improperly queried by deputies. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper who ticketed a Miami officer for speeding said dozens of Miami officers illegally accessed her personal information leading to harassment and threats.
There are roughly 18,000 police departments in the U.S. and approximately 750,000 officers and the AP stressed the cases they found were “unquestionably an undercount.” That was due to many departments not responding to their queries or providing incomplete information.
“No single agency tracks how often the abuse happens nationwide and record-keeping inconsistencies make it impossible to know how many violations occur,” the report said. “The number of violations was surely higher since records provided were spotty at best, and many cases go unnoticed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.