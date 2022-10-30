WINCHESTER — No one was hurt early Saturday morning in a three-vehicle crash involving a Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
According to a press release from Sheriff Lenny Millholland, the accident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday when Carlos Bautista-Lopez, 19, of Winchester, was traveling north near the 300 block of Front Royal Pike. His car, a 2022 Toyota Camry, reportedly crossed the left and center turn lanes and struck a 2010 Honda Accord driven by Eric Rodriguez, who was heading south on Front Royal Pike.
Rodriguez’s Toyota was spun approximately 180 degrees and, according to the media release, struck a Frederick County Sheriff’s Office cruiser — a Ford Police Interceptor sedan — driven by Deputy Ethan Caldwell, who was in the left southbound lane of Front Royal Pike.
The Toyota then spun another 180 degrees before coming to rest at the entrance to Garber’s Ice Cream at 360 Front Royal Pike, the release states.
All vehicles sustained disabling damage and had to been towed from the scene. All drivers were checked for injuries and cleared by personnel from the Millwood Station Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company.
The release states fatigue was believed to be a factor in the crash, and Bautista-Lopez was charged with reckless driving.
“When you look at the damages to the vehicles, you just imagine people had to be injured,” Millholland said in the release. “Thank goodness everyone walked away. It truly could have been a lot worse.”
