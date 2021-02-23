WINCHESTER — A police pursuit Sunday from Winchester to the Clarke County line and back into Frederick County included the driver fleeing west in the eastbound lanes of the Berryville Pike (Va. 7) and colliding with two police cruisers.
The chase began near Berryville Avenue in Winchester at 2:31 p.m. and reached speeds of 80 mph, according to an email from Winchester Police Department spokeswoman Capt. Amanda R. Behan. She said Sgt. Frank Myrtle was searching for the driver, who police identified as Nicholas Ryan VanDyke, over a warrant for obstructing justice.
Behan said Myrtle spotted VanDyke driving near VanDyke’s home and that VanDyke was weaving and drove through a stop sign. She said VanDyke drove through a few stop signs before Myrtle activated his lights and sirens. VanDyke then fled east onto Berryville Pike before turning around at Burnt Factory Road.
VanDyke is accused of driving west down the ramp at Woods Mill Road and into the eastbound lanes. By that time, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in the pursuit despite communication problems with Winchester officers due to radio incompatibility. The county is considering a $20 million communications upgrade for the Sheriff’s Office, which would include replacing radios that don’t work in some areas of the county known as “dead spots.”
As the driver traveled the wrong way, he headed toward oncoming traffic and deputies Blake Armstrong and Tyler Renner. Renner was with Charo, a Dutch Shepherd police dog. Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Warren W. Gosnell wrote in a news release that the deputies were driving about 15 mph in the right and left lanes travel lanes while the driver was driving on the right shoulder.
To prevent the driver from possibly colliding with oncoming traffic, Armstrong swerved and rammed the driver, striking the front of the 2013 Dodge Dart, Gosnell said. The car spun counterclockwise and hit Renner and Armstrong’s cruisers before coming to rest. Armstrong and VanDyke were treated and released from Winchester Medical Center for minor injuries and Charo was treated by a veterinarian for bruising and is now home with Renner, who is his handler.
Sheriff Lenny Millholland said in the release that Armstrong was right to strike the driver’s car, ending the pursuit and preventing the driver from possibly striking an oncoming motorist.
“I truly hate that this suspect left us no choice,” he said. “This could have been much worse.”
VanDyke, 41, of Franklin Street in Winchester, was charged with eluding police.
Behan said a blood test is being done to determine if he was driving under the influence.
VanDyke is due in Winchester General District Court at 8:45 a.m. on April 21. He was being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Tuesday night. Gosnell said additional charges in the county are expected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.