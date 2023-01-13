BERRYVILLE — Jean Petti started her new job as Berryville’s deputy town manager on Monday.
As the town’s second-in-command administrator, Petti will report to Town Manager Keith Dalton. She will oversee the community development, public works and utilities departments, while Dalton will continue overseeing the police and finance/administration departments, on a day-to-day basis.
Petti lives in Jefferson County, West Virginia, which borders Clarke County to the north. She has a career background in business.
However, Petti has served on Charles Town City Council since 2019. That experience prompted her to seek the Berryville job. She told The Winchester Star that she has enjoyed being involved in government from an elected official’s perspective, and she now wants to be involved from an administrative angle.
For several years, Berryville officials have discussed the possibility of hiring a deputy manager. The COVID-19 pandemic and Dalton’s involvement in other projects delayed the hiring process.
Dalton has said, though, he desired some help with his daily responsibilities to provide him more time to do long-range planning.
Petti “communicates clearly and effectively. She’s a decisive decision-maker, and she’s adaptable,” Dalton said in a phone interview on Thursday. In terms of current staff members’ abilities, he said, “it’s a great skill set we (Dalton and Berryville Town Council members) think will complement what we have here.”
Tuesday night, Petti attended her first council meeting but didn’t participate in any discussions. Mayor Jay Arnold and other council members welcomed her.
Petti has earned a master’s degree in public administration. Dalton said she quickly is coming up to speed on local issues. Having no previous professional experience in local government shouldn’t be a factor in her ability to do her job, he said.
For the most part, he said, “the position requires critical thinking and being able to communicate well with the council, employees and the public.”
He believes her experience in the business world will enable her to effectively relate to needs of local businesses and issues affecting them.
Petti will receive an annual salary of $75,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.