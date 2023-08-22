BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Board of Supervisors recently honored a retired law enforcement officer for helping to protect the county for almost a half-century.
Gary Lichliter retired from the Clarke County Sheriff's Office in June after 47 years. He worked in several roles, most recently as a school resource officer (SRO).
The supervisors adopted a resolution expressing appreciation for his service.
Lichliter started as a jailer in July 1976. A year later, he was promoted to chief jailer.
That was before current Sheriff Tony Roper — who was first elected almost 20 years ago — actually began working for the sheriff's office in 1978.
"He was wonderful in sharing with me the things I should know about the job," Roper said, referring to law enforcement, "and I always enjoyed working alongside him."
Lichliter became a sworn patrol deputy in January 1980, remaining in that role until January 2004 when he became Clarke County High School's first SRO. Shortly after being elected sheriff, Roper asked him to take the position.
"Gary took on the responsibility and established the model we still use" for resource officers, said Roper.
As an SRO, Lichliter implemented various important programs, including ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate) training for handling school security threats, the resolution mentions.
His duties didn't end when the final afternoon bell at the high school rang.
"He was a fixture at all school events held outside regular hours, including prom, theater productions, musical performances and sporting activities," the resolution adds.
Lichliter wasn't present to personally accept his resolution.
In another matter, the supervisors voted to contribute $5,000 to the Barns of Rose Hill Endowment Fund. The money will match a grant from the Eugene B. Casey Foundation.
The Barns is a nonprofit performing arts venue and community center on Chalmers Court, next to the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
For the past several years, the Casey Foundation has provided grants to the Barns to support its operations. The supervisors have matched those grants.
Board Chairman David Weiss called the Barns "a worthy cause."
And, the Barns gets "a pretty good bang for the buck" from Casey grants, added county Joint Administrative Services Director Brenda Bennett. Her department oversees finances for the county and its schools.
The supervisors also:
• Adopted a resolution enabling private property to be used for road improvements.
Michael R. Thomas II is dedicating about a tenth of an acre he owns along Route 653 (Kimble Road), the resolution shows.
The Virginia Department of Transportation plans to widen the road and improve drainage along it.
• Appointed Boyce Town Councilwoman Berkeley Reynolds to serve on the Clarke County Parks & Recreation Advisory Board through the end of this year.
Reynolds, who isn't running for re-election on Nov. 7, will fill a seat recently vacated by Stephen Bacci.
• Appointed Christina McMullen to the county's Litter Committee through September 2024.
McMullen will fill a seat recently vacated by Meg Roque.
