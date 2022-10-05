WINCHESTER — Seven months after City Council approved the rezoning needed to build more than two dozen townhouses and an office building in the 200 block of South Pleasant Valley Road, the project's engineer is seeking the city's acceptance of designs for the proposed development.
Pennoni Associates Inc. of Winchester, on behalf of property owner and prospective developer Schwartz Family Investments II LLC, presented a preliminary major subdivision plan to the city's Planning Commission at its work session on Tuesday afternoon.
The plan shows 25 lots for 25 attached townhouses, three common lots and, at the southern end of the site, a stormwater drainage pond and an additional lot for a small office building to be constructed at a later date.
Everything would be located on a narrow 4.3-acre parcel of land at 229 S. Pleasant Valley Road, across the street from Jones Funeral Home at 228 S. Pleasant Valley Road.
"There's nothing different from what was approved in the development plan by City Council," Mislowsky said, referring to draft designs shared with council on March 8 when it agreed to rezone the property from Residential Office (RO-1) to Medium Density Residential (MR) with corridor enhancement (CE) and planned unit development (PUD) overlays.
Access to the three-bedroom townhouses and 2,000-square-foot office building would be created by extending East Leicester Street to South Pleasant Valley Road. To avoid adding extra traffic onto Opequon Avenue and the other residential streets west of the subdivision, East Leicester will be blocked to all but emergency vehicles between the townhouses and the existing residential areas.
Townhouse residents and people visiting the proposed office building would enter and exit the development from South Pleasant Valley Road via its forthcoming intersection with the extended East Leicester Street. The access point will be right-in, right-out only, meaning vehicles driving south on South Pleasant Valley will turn right into the subdivision, and vehicles leaving the property will only be allowed to turn right onto southbound South Pleasant Valley. Left turns from South Pleasant Valley and East Leicester will not be allowed due to traffic and safety concerns.
Commission Vice Chairwoman Lacey Burnett asked if anything will be in place to prevent those left turns.
"We have a [landscaped] median that's being installed" in the middle of the four-lane South Pleasant Valley Road in front of its future intersection with East Leicester Street, Mislowsky said. The median will create a physical barrier blocking left turns from northbound South Pleasant Valley onto East Leicester, and from East Leicester onto northbound South Pleasant Valley.
The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing and vote on the preliminary major subdivision plan at its business meeting on Oct. 18. Following that, City Council will cast a final vote on the proposal. If both bodies approve the designs, developers would be free to seek construction permits. No estimated start or completion dates for the project have been announced.
In other business at Tuesday's Planning Commission work session, city Planning Director Timothy Youmans announced that Wawa may be coming to Winchester.
The convenience store would be located on a vacant parcel of land at 1721 Amherst St., next to the CVS pharmacy at 1725 Amherst St.
Youmans said the property, sandwiched between Meadow Branch Avenue and Keating Drive, would be accessed from both Amherst Street and Meadow Branch Avenue.
"There is no proposed connection to Keating Drive," Youmans said. "That is a private roadway."
The proposed Wawa site is already zoned for business, but the city would have to amend the property's list of allowable uses to include a gas station and convenience store.
The Planning Commission will issue a recommendation on the proposal at its Oct. 18 business meeting, then forward the matter to City Council for a final determination.
Wawa is a convenience store and gas station chain with locations in Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida and Washington, D.C. The closest ones to Winchester are in Warrenton, Gainesville, Manassas and Frederick, Maryland.
Attending Tuesday’s Planning Commission work session in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairwoman Lacey Burnett and members John Tagnesi, David Ray, Leesa Mayfield and Paul Richardson. Member Brandon Pifer was absent.
