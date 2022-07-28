WINCHESTER — Winchester has a parking problem.
As the city grows and Old Town increases in popularity, officials have said a fifth autopark will have to be built in the not-too-distant future.
Construction of the garage would be funded by the Winchester Parking Authority, a body that works independently of City Council and oversees all metered and garage parking in Old Town.
However, the authority still has about $6 million worth of payments remaining on a loan it secured for the last garage it built — the $7.68 million George Washington Autopark that opened in April 2009 — and Winchester Facilities Maintenance and Parking Division Manager Corey MacKnight said on Thursday it could take another 15 years to retire that debt.
On top of that, MacKnight said the authority is saddled with ongoing maintenance and repair expenses, plus it pays about $30,000 a year on processing fees so people can use credit cards to park in the four downtown garages.
Bottom line, he said, the Parking Authority probably won't have enough money to build a fifth autopark in the near future unless it can generate more revenue.
Last month, the authority voted to raise the hourly parking rates for the Court Square and George Washington autoparks from 50 cents to $1. That followed its 2017 decision to raise the Braddock Street Autopark's hourly rate from 50 cents to $1. However, authority members declined to increase the 50-cents-per-hour parking rate in the Loudoun Street Autopark, stating it is already the least used of the four downtown garages.
On July 12, City Council encouraged the authority to raise the hourly Loudoun Street Autopark rate to $1 in order to be consistent with the other three garages and generate additional income. Parking Authority members on Thursday declined to do so, saying they had no desire to reverse their previous decision.
Council also suggested earlier this month that MacKnight form a study group to evaluate the feasibility of future garage rate increases to ensure the authority remains self-sufficient, has enough money for maintenance, repairs and upgrades, and can build a fifth autopark without requesting taxpayer revenues from city coffers.
Additionally, the study group would research the possibilities of installing charging stations for electric vehicles in the four autoparks, raising the fees for on-street parking and replacing individual parking meters on downtown streets with kiosks that could collect payments for an entire block.
"We're trying to create other avenues of revenue," MacKnight told the authority at its meeting Thursday morning, adding the study group's recommendations should be ready by October.
If the Parking Authority is unable or unwilling to follow through with those recommendations, MacKnight said the authority may have to dissolve and turn over all parking operations to the city government.
"Nobody is trying to get rid of the Parking Authority board," MacKnight said, noting the authority would have to vote to dissolve itself because it is a completely independent entity that was created through a charter approved by the Virginia General Assembly, not City Council. "There's no butting of heads; just an organic conversation. ... I think we're planting the seed now so in the future, we can be more self-sustaining to where we don't have to lean on the city [to help fund expensive projects]."
"That's quite a bit to chew on," authority member William Armstrong said.
Authority Chairman Dick Helm said research will have to be done to determine if the authority's charter allows it find additional ways to make money beyond the current system of charging for parking and collecting money from fines.
"The core of our charter says we offer parking facilities that are available to the public for a fee," Helm said before stressing the authority will cooperate with City Council as much as possible.
"Our plan," MacKnight said, "is to try to gather as much information as we can so that we can possibly go to the October [Winchester] Finance Committee meeting to give an update and answer questions."
Attending Thursday morning's Winchester Parking Authority meeting in the George Washington Autopark were Chairman Dick Helm and members Howard Manheimer, William Armstrong and William Moore.
