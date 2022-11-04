WINCHESTER — Toys for Tots Winchester isn’t letting homelessness stop it from granting the holiday wishes of less fortunate children in the Shenandoah Valley.
Saturday’s football game between the Shenandoah University Hornets and the Hampden-Sydney College Tigers will feature a special Toys for Tots Winchester collection event for kids whose parents or guardians have fallen on tough times financially. New, unwrapped toys or books would be appreciated — especially those for children ages newborn to 3 years old and 14 to 17 years old — but donations of electronics, games, gift cards, shoes and clothing cannot be accepted.
Doug Anderson, Toys for Tots Winchester’s liaison to Shenandoah University (SU), said the collection area will be set up near the Buzzy statue at the entrance to Sprint Field at Shentel Stadium, next to the university’s James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics and Events Center at 1188 Ralph Shockey Drive east of Winchester.
“Anyone who donates a toy will go into a raffle for a $100 Visa gift card donated by one of the organizations at the school,” Anderson said.
Saturday’s game kicks off at 1 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or in advance at https://bit.ly/3SXlWuh. Ticket prices start at $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 7 to 12, but admission is free for kids 6 and under as well as SU students, faculty and staff. Also, since Veterans Day is next week, military veterans will be admitted at no charge.
Anderson said SU became involved with Toys for Tots Winchester last year when about 40 students donated approximately 300 volunteer hours to the organization. The help was certainly appreciated because in December, the nonprofit handed out 44,503 toys to 3,124 children in the Shenandoah Valley.
Anderson said SU has since pledged to expand its support of the organization. For example, a few weeks ago, the university’s football team and marching band requested collection boxes that players and staff could fill with toys.
“I’m really happy the students are putting time in for civic engagement,” Anderson said. “A lot of these college kids aren’t from around Winchester, but they’re helping local children.”
While Toys for Tots Winchester is eager to collect as many toys as possible, Anderson said the nonprofit literally has nowhere to go with them. That’s because it no longer has a facility where it can store, sort and distribute the donated items.
“Last year, we were in the old Aylor Middle School [near Stephens City], which was a godsend because we had the whole seventh- and eighth-grade wing,” Anderson said.
The former school was not available this year because the Frederick County School Board is currently trying to sell the building.
Toys for Tots Winchester Coordinator Tonja Phillips has issued an urgent call for a facility big enough to accommodate thousands of toys, dozens of volunteers and hundreds of parents and guardians who will be coming in to pick up items.
Usually, Phillips said, the nonprofit is allowed free use of a location from September or October through Dec. 31. This year, even though the collection effort is well underway and distributions are scheduled to begin in a month, the nonprofit has no base of operations. The situation has become so dire, she said, that Toys for Tots Winchester is willing to rent a suitable site for a six-week period.
Anyone with a building that has at least 5,000 square feet of available space and is located in Frederick County is asked to email Phillips at clear.brook.va@toysfortots.org.
“It really is disheartening that we have not been able to find a place,” Anderson said.
Regardless of whether Toys for Tots Winchester finds a new storage and distribution facility, Anderson said the organization remains committed to fulfilling the holiday wishes of area children from birth through age 17, so parents and guardians who need assistance shouldn’t hesitate to apply by filling out an online form at https://bit.ly/3WGwSzB before the registration period ends on Dec. 1.
Families will be scheduled to pick up toys on Dec. 10 or 17 at a location that will be disclosed in an email sent to applicants. Each parent must present a valid photo ID, plus a birth certificate for each child. Guardians have to present custody paperwork as well as birth certificates for the children and a photo ID.
For more information, visit clear-brook-va.toysfortots.org.
