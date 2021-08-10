MIDDLETOWN — The June 30 retirement of WINC-FM morning announcer Barry Lee, coupled with a recent change in ownership at the Winchester radio station, left many local residents wondering about the future of the annual Chain of Checks philanthropic campaign.
On Monday, Lee said the annual fundraiser for local nonprofit organizations will continue.
"We had the foresight to make Chain of Checks its own separate entity under the Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley," Lee said on Monday. "WINC-FM will still help with publicity and I'm still very much involved, but basically, it's its own thing."
The Community Foundation, located on North Cameron Street in Winchester, oversees and distributes funds for Chain of Checks based on guidance from the fundraiser's board of directors, which includes Lee as president.
Lee launched Chain of Checks in 1986 after being struck with inspiration one night while chopping wood at his cabin along Cedar Creek near Middletown. He wondered what would happen if he asked listeners during the Christmas season to send in a $1 check for the Congregational Community Action Project (CCAP) of Winchester. Before turning the donations over to CCAP, Lee would staple the checks together to form a chain that demonstrated how small contributions from many people can come together to make a huge difference.
A total of $2,800 was collected for CCAP that first year.
In subsequent years, Lee and his advisers would select other local charities — Winchester Rescue Mission, the Evans Home for Children, Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity, Blue Ridge Hospice, The Laurel Center, NW Works Inc., Winchester Day Nursery and more — to benefit from each year's holiday campaign. By the time the most recent campaign concluded on Dec. 31, 2020, Chain of Checks had collected more than $1.5 million for local nonprofits and community service organizations.
Lee said on Monday that Chain of Checks will continue in perpetuity regardless of his retirement or the ownership status of WINC-FM. However, some changes are inevitable.
For example, there will no longer be a two-day Radiothon on WINC-FM to raise money for the initiative. Also, proceeds from the ongoing fundraiser will now be awarded to selected nonprofits in the form of grants paid from the Chain of Checks endowment overseen by the Community Foundation.
"We're hoping we can give out maybe three $5,000 grants [per year]," Lee said. "It will still do a lot of good."
Other aspects of Chain of Checks will continue as before, including an annual golf tournament, the placement of collection jars in area businesses and the performance of community Christmas concerts that raise money for the initiative.
"It will go on forever," Lee said about Chain of Checks. "Literally, it will."
To learn more about Chain of Checks or to support the philanthropical effort, visit cfnsv.org/funds/chain-of-checks.
