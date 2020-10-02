BERRYVILLE — Although the COVID-19 pandemic is preventing many students from attending classes, Clarke County school cafeterias remain busy preparing meals.
Reports presented to the Clarke County School Board earlier this week show that 393 food bags were provided to students Sept. 8-11. The following week, 7,086 meals were provided to both hybrid and virtual students, including more than 500 food bags distributed during curbside pickups at schools.
Since the school year began on Sept. 8, students at Boyce and D.G. Cooley elementary schools have been attending classes two days a week, in combination with online learning, or participating in a fully virtual academy, depending on their preference. Johnson-Williams Middle School and Clarke County High School (CCHS) pupils have been taking classes entirely online.
Currently, 1,735 students are enrolled in kindergarten through 12th grade. Another 20 are enrolled in pre-kindergarten.
Students doing a hybrid of classroom and online lessons are receiving five breakfasts and five lunches. All-virtual students are receiving seven breakfasts and seven lunches, Superintendent Chuck Bishop told the board.
From March through August, a total of 100,848 meals were provided to students, a report shows. The pandemic prompted the suspension of in-school classes in March through the remainder of the past school year.
Meals are being distributed curbside from 4-6 p.m. Thursdays and 8-11 a.m. Fridays at CCHS. Food items in the meals are individually portioned.
Because of the pandemic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has extended its Summer Food Service Program through Dec. 31. That means all students 18 years of age and younger qualify to receive the free meals through the end of the year.
In a news release, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said the USDA wants to “ensure meals are reaching all children, whether they are learning in the classroom or virtually, so they are fed and ready to learn, even in new and ever-changing learning environments.”
When 2021 arrives, students will have to meet requirements under the National School Lunch Program again to qualify for free or reduced-price meals, a report shows.
