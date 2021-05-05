WINCHESTER — When the COVID-19 pandemic first started flexing its muscles in March 2020, city officials feared there would be significant drop-offs in tax collections due to businesses being forced to close and workers being temporarily or permanently displaced from jobs.
Did things get as bad as officials feared?
On Tuesday, with less than two months to go before fiscal year 2021 ends, Winchester Financial Services Director Celeste Broadstreet discussed the city's financial well-being with City Council's Finance Committee.
"Overall, we're in a good place right now," Broadstreet said, noting she expects to end the fiscal year on June 30 with an extra $500,000 in the city's general operations fund.
That's because the feared COVID-spurred economic collapse never materialized in Winchester, due in part to millions of dollars in federal stimulus funds being distributed to residents, businesses, community support agencies and the city government; Rouss City Hall cutting departmental spending by at least 10%; and payment assistance programs offered to every Winchester homeowner, renter and utility customer who had trouble paying bills due to the pandemic's financial ramifications.
Broadstreet said the city is having no trouble meeting its projected FY21 revenues for real estate and personal property taxes, and sales tax revenues are actually exceeding expectations by nearly $1 million.
For the sales tax, the FY21 budget anticipated $9.2 million in collections. As of March 31, Broadstreet said $6,162,411 had already been brought in, putting Winchester on par to exceed projections with approximately $10 million in sales tax revenues by June 30. That's similar to the amount made in 2009, before a global recession caused collections to drop for several years.
Winchester's real estate tax is also on track to meet or exceed the projected collections amount of $28,960,000. As of March 31, Broadstreet said, a total of $14,259,596 had been paid to city, compared to $13,043,594 at the same time one year earlier.
Additionally, Broadstreet said personal property tax collections should meet budget projections. A total of $11 million is expected to come in to the city by June 30 and, as of March 31, officials were less than $650,000 from that goal with another three months remaining in FY21. That's outpacing collections from last year at the same time by nearly $120,000.
The financial news wasn't all good, though. Broadstreet said revenues from the city's meals and lodging taxes have declined, which is a representation of how COVID-19 has been particularly hard on the area's restaurants and hotels.
When fiscal year 2019 ended on June 30, 2019, Winchester had raised $8,774,398 from its meals tax and $1,003,105 from its lodging tax. As of March 31, with three months to go before the end of FY21, the meals tax had generated $5,419,580 and the lodging tax had brought in $405,983.
Fees from the issuance of business licenses have also declined. By March 31, 2020, Winchester had collected $7,150,425 from license fees, but by March 31 of this year, that number had dropped to $6,731,301.
City Manager Dan Hoffman said many businesses have struggled during COVID-19 but others have thrived, making him optimistic for Winchester's further financial recovery in fiscal year 2022, which begins on July 1.
Attending Tuesday afternoon's Finance Committee meeting in Rouss City Hall were David Smith and Judy McKiernan. Richard Bell was absent.
Aren't all Winchester City residents grateful for council's sound financial stewardship? How many millions of dollars did our schools receive in Covid funding? How many millions did our businesses receive in PPP loans (which don't have to be paid back)? How many millions did our residents receive in Covid assistance checks'? Why then, is it necessary to increase taxes?
In Saturday's Winchester Star just for Winchester City Schools --"Over the past year, Winchester Public Schools has received $13,722,889 in federal COVID-19 relief funds."
In the April 16th edition of the Winchester Star - "City Manager Dan Hoffman said that’s because federal subsidies for the city’s transit program will be high enough to operate the fleet of public buses for the next 24 months at no cost to the city. In FY2022, that is expected to save Winchester a total of $324,700 in local dollars that otherwise would have been needed for transit operations."
On April 2, 2020, the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) informed the Western Virginia Continuum of Care (CoC) that funding had been allocated to the CoC in the amount of $123,251.76 for COVID-19 support. The CoC Executive Committee established funding priorities as:
Unsheltered individuals
Sheltered individuals with no daytime shelter
Unsheltered/sheltered individuals with COVID-19 symptoms awaiting testing and/or in need of isolation arrangements
Thermal shelters
The Executive Committee has determined to utilize the bulk of the funds to support thermal shelter operations in Winchester, Warren County, and Harrisonburg
