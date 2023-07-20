Frustration simmered on Wednesday night as residents of northeastern Frederick County slammed an active limestone mining operation in Clear Brook — but the county’s Planning Commission maintained its support of a version of the Northeast Land Use Plan (NELUP) that could help bring more mining to the area.
On a 7-3 vote, the commissioners voted to recommend to the Board of Supervisors for approval a NELUP draft that would designate 566 acres for extractive mining in the Brucetown Road area.
The county is in the process of updating the NELUP, a land-use plan that hasn’t been revised since 2010. Once adopted, the new version will become part of the Comprehensive Plan and advise county officials when they consider rezoning applications or potential developments in northeastern Frederick.
During a public hearing that preceded the vote, Clear Brook and Stephenson residents attributed dangerous roads, bad water quality in their homes and the destruction of native habitat to Carmeuse Lime and Stone’s quarry operations in Clear Brook.
“The inside of my (water) softener is black. I’m disgusted with the fact that we continue to grow this county without looking at the environment, without looking at the effects on the community. It is obvious to me given the meetings that I’ve attended that more than 80% of the people are not in favor of this,” said James Davis, a resident of Old Charles Town Road.
He continued: “I happen to not be able to sleep at night, so I enjoy going out and looking at the stars. Well, not anymore. I hear the rumbling of trucks, the dumping of gravel, and mines blowing all night long — and I live a mile and a half from it.”
“When you take the back road to the Carmeuse mine, I dare you to go back there after the rain. Those streams are a mess, the trees are a mess. The poor people who live close to there are struggling,” Davis said.
Some people choked back tears when describing how the quarry impacts their lives, including Walters Mill Lane resident Tina Bragg.
“We have lived with the noise and the light pollution for many, many years now. We don’t have to like it, but we’re kind of stuck. We, like the other lady, have grit in our water,” Bragg told the Planning Commission. “It’s dirt. In fact, I cleaned the toilet in our bathrooms two days ago, there is film on the toilets again. I mean, the water is getting that bad back where we are.”
Two versions of the NELUP were presented for public hearing on Wednesday: Scenario B includes 566 acres designated for extractive mining, while Scenario A contemplates industrial or office uses for that same area.
Some Planning Commission members said industrial uses would strain the transportation network more than mining operations.
“If we do option A, which is increased industrial development and office and manufacturing development, there are going to be a lot more trucks and heavy traffic rolling through that area,” Vice Chair Roger Thomas (Opeqoun) said.
Scenario B, however, broadens opportunities for extractive mining where Carmeuse owns land. Carmeuse has an application before the county to rezone 391 acres north of Brucetown Road from rural areas (RA) to extractive mining (EM) for a future quarry when its existing 60-acre quarry near Clearbrook Park reaches the end of its lifespan in eight to 15 years. About 75 acres would be for open pit operations, company officials have said.
“Extractive mining in the near term requires very little additional funding from Frederick County,” said Thomas, noting that the NELUP will be revised “again in 10 or 15 years.”
“Right now, Option B can be supported because we’re not talking about additional mining. We’re talking about the same level of mining moving to a different location — and the Northeast Land Use Plan does not give them [Carmeuse] the authority to go out there and start mining tomorrow,” Thomas continued.
Thomas, along with John Jewell, Charles Markert, Robbie Molden, Mollie Brannon, Paige Manuel and Jason Aikens, supported recommending Scenario B — with the 566 acres of extractive mining — to the Board of Supervisors for approval. Betsy Brumback, Elizabeth Kozel and William Orndoff supported Scenario A. Tim Stowe recused himself because he has done engineering work for Carmeuse, and Justin Kerns was absent.
The commissioners previously supported iterations of the NELUP with the 566 acres of extractive mining.
Audience members at the public hearing were visibly annoyed by remarks from some of the commissioners.
“Here in the last year, ever since they’ve been able to tumble rocks all night long and do their extensive blasting, I now have cracks in my foundation,” a Brucetown Road resident said. “The trucks come out on the road every single day and it’s nothing but a dust storm. At night time, all I listen to is rocks tumbling and everything else — and now you are telling me they are going to have another location and do the exact same thing?”
Ahead of the meeting, online comments on the agenda questioned whether the Planning Commission represents Carmeuse or county residents.
“Either the Planning Commission serves the people or it serves Carmeuse. Please state clearly which group the county government is answerable to so that people can know who the government serve(s),” read one comment.
In December, the Frederick County Planning Department recommended a NELUP draft that showed industrial/mixed office uses north of Brucetown Road instead of extractive mining, based on public feedback.
But the Planning Commission kicked the draft back to its Comprehensive Plans and Programs Committee (CPPC), which reinstated 566 acres of extractive mining.
The CPPC first added the 566 acres to the NELUP in July of 2022 following a request from Carmeuse.
In regard to its current rezoning application, Carmeuse has attached numerous proffers, including financial contributions for road improvements and reducing the height of a 150-foot debris stockpile visible from Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11) by 50 feet. If the application is approved, Carmeuse also would donate $1 million to the county for safety and efficiency improvements at the intersection of Hopewell Road, U.S. 11 and Brucetown Road, as well as two parcels of land adjacent to that intersection and 30,000 tons of road aggregate.
The NELUP now goes to the Board of Supervisors for consideration, with a public hearing scheduled for Sept. 13.
