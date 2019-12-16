WINCHESTER — For a time, it looked like Christmas would skip Old Town Winchester.
Instead of fluffy snowflakes, a cold, persistent rain fell on Saturday's annual Holly Jolly Celebration on the Loudoun Street Mall. As puddles formed on the brick walkway, the only real indicator of the holiday season's arrival was a street musician playing Christmas carols on his trumpet.
Suddenly, a group of carolers started singing "Silent Night" as the trumpet player spontaneously provided accompaniment. A horse-drawn wagon pulled up in front of the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum, and a long line of people formed for free carriage rides. A few steps away, Girl Scouts invited passersby to warm up with a free hot chocolate.
In the end, the cold, damp day was no match for the warmth of Winchester's Christmas spirit.
Jake and Meredith Boula's four young children weren't going to let a few raindrops stop them from telling Santa Claus what they want for Christmas.
"I want a video camera and a 20-gallon [fish] tank," 10-year-old Lily Boula said as she colored a picture of Santa and waited her turn to sit on the big man's lap.
"I want wrestling guys and baseball cards," added her 8-year-old brother, Max Boula, a New York Yankees fan who is still stinging over his team's loss to the Houston Astros in October's American League Championship Series.
Max's 4-year-old sister, Grace Boula, colored a picture of a wreath as she ran through her Christmas wish list.
"I want a fuzzy pet, a doll and baby clothes," Grace said.
Before 6-year-old Charlie Boula could talk about what he hopes to receive on Dec. 25, the family was called into Santa's headquarters at the Godfrey Miller Home.
Meredith Boula said Santa would probably be receptive to the requests from her kids.
"They're working hard in school and are very helpful at home," she said.
Santa, ably assisted by Mrs. Claus, met with a steady stream of wide-eyed children who were eager to whisper their wishes into his ear.
The Clauses said their Christmas wish this year is that rain won't wash out Santa's annual gift-giving flight.
"I'm hoping for at least 6 inches of snow," Santa said. "It makes for a much smoother sled ride and a much smoother landing, which makes Rudolph much happier."
Santa's sleigh promises to be packed with presents for all the good children of the world, including 5-year-old Nina Wagner of Winchester.
"I want a tablet and a Rapunzel doll, and I also kind of want a gingerbread man," Nina said.
Farther down the mall, about a dozen vendors had set up tents to shield their wares from the rain. Sarah Acuff Chapman, development services assistant for the Old Town Winchester organization, said attendance for Saturday's Holly Jolly Celebration was lower than in year's past, but the vendors were reporting solid sales nonetheless.
And then, around 1:30 p.m., a Christmas miracle occurred. The rain subsided, the sun started shining and the walking mall sprang to life with people eager to celebrate the holiday season.
