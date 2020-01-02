FRONT ROYAL — Tristen Brinklow was dead for over two months before his body was found in a refrigerator at Digs Landing, according to a criminal complaint filed by Warren County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Emily Young.
Two Front Royal men — Richard Matthew Crouch, 36, and George Lee Good, 28 — were each charged Tuesday on felony counts of first–degree murder, abduction and prohibition against concealment of a dead body in relation to Brinklow’s death.
The Code of Virginia explains the latter charge as the transportation, secretion, concealment or alteration of a dead body “with malicious intent to prevent detection of an unlawful act or to prevent the detection of the death or the manner or cause of death.”
The complaint states that “Crouch stated that he and George Good physically assaulted and bound” Brinklow at an unspecified Front Royal residence on or about Sept. 28.
Sept. 28 is the last date Brinklow posted anything to his Facebook page after regular activity.
According to the complaint, Crouch stated the assault led to Brinklow’s death and “they placed Brinklow into a refrigerator and attempted to conceal the refrigerator at Digs Landing by placing vegetation on and around the refrigerator.”
“Crouch provided information against his penal interests, while under Miranda Advisement, and provided information not known to the general public but was confirmed by evidence at the crime scene,” the complaint states.
Jennifer Starkey, a spokeswoman for the Manassas Medical Examiner’s Office, could not be reached for comment regarding Brinklow’s cause of death.
On Tuesday, Warren County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Daniel Maxfield declined to comment on the relationship between Brinklow, Good and Crouch due to the matter being an ongoing investigation.
Both Crouch and Good were already being held in jail without bond when they were charged on Tuesday with first–degree murder. Crouch, who is being held at the Rappahannock–Shenandoah–Warren Regional Jail, was charged Sept. 29 on eight counts of strangulation, two counts of assault on a family member, one count of malicious bodily injury, one count of abduction and one count of possession of a schedule I or II drug with the intent to manufacture, sell or distribute.
According to previous reports, those charges stem from a Sept. 24 incident in which Crouch is accused of abducting, hitting and choking his girlfriend. The report states that he was assisted by his mother, Maria Crouch, who was charged on a count of kidnapping.
Good, who was being held Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center, was charged in December on counts of malicious shooting or wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was transferred to the RSW Regional Jail on Thursday.
According to an affidavit by Front Royal Police Department Detective David Fogle, those charges stem from a Nov. 27 shooting in the 200 block of Cloud Street in which a male suffered a non–life–threatening gunshot wound. The affidavit states that the victim claimed to not know “the subjects that did this to him” but Good was identified as the shooter.
The affidavit states that Good, a female and male entered the Cloud Street apartment and the female began striking the victim’s head with a “metal expandable baton.” Good then shot the victim, according to the affidavit.
Good was arrested by Winchester police during a DUI checkpoint and he is also being held on charges of possession of a schedule I or II drug, driving with a suspended license, falsely identifying himself to police and probation violations.
Both Good and Crouch have been charged with a litany of other crimes before their most recent offenses.
Maxfield said Crouch’s and Good’s previous charges were unrelated to the Digs Landing incident.
A Sheriff’s Office news release states that the Front Royal Police Department, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, the Northwest Regional Drug and Gang Task Force and Commonwealth’s Attorney John Bell assisted in the investigation of the Digs Landing incident.
