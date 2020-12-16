WINCHESTER — An attempted murder suspect is accused of strangling his girlfriend with a belt and pinning her down by the neck with a bar stool after beating her on Friday.
"[She said] when the accused was strangling her, he told her multiple times he was going to kill her," Winchester Police Department Officer Jon T. Keller wrote in a criminal complaint. "[She] was able to get away from the accused and told Officer Keller that if she had not gotten away she felt the accused would have killed her."
The complaint was released on Tuesday after Henry appeared by video in Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. Henry, who was arrested on Monday in Front Royal, was being held without bond at the Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren Regional Jail on Tuesday night.
Besides attempted murder, the 41-year-old Henry has been charged with assault and battery of a family member and strangulation. He is due back in court at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 10.
The attack occurred in Henry's home in the 700 block of Woodstock Lane and was called in at 7:09 p.m. A 911 emergency dispatcher could hear the woman screaming for the attacker to stop hitting her and let her go, according to the complaint.
The woman said Henry, who she has dated for about 2½ years, came home drunk. She said he accused her of being out drinking earlier and then assaulted her.
Keller wrote that the woman had a bloody nose, bruised arms and a cut on her wrist. Despite the injuries, the woman refused hospitalization, according to police spokeswoman Capt. Amanda R. Behan.
