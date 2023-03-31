WINCHESTER — Now that City Council has agreed to convey and sell two small parcels of city-owned land along Weems Lane, developers are moving forward with plans to construct a 126-unit apartment complex called the Village at Valor Crossing on 12 acres of vacant land in the 200 block of Weems Lane.
The development proposal, which was first introduced in November, had stalled while council decided if it would relinquish the land that in 2007 was set aside for a possible northward extension of Wilson Boulevard and an eastward extension of Valor Drive. Those extensions were never built, so council on March 14 said it would vacate and sell the land for a total of $114,563 to the developers of Village at Valor Crossing.
According to documents presented Thursday to the Winchester Planning and Economic Development Committee, all 126 apartments in the residential complex would be three-bedroom units contained in 21 two-story, townhouse-style buildings tucked behind several existing single-family homes and small businesses. Each apartment would have an average of 2.5 parking spaces, including one-car garages built into each unit, and be offered at market rate rents. On Friday, Zumper.com stated the current average rent for a three-bedroom apartment or condo in Winchester is $1,825.
The project's developers, Two Rivers Realty Partners LLC of Washington, D.C., and Wakefield Development LLC of Virginia Beach, have agreed to list 5% of the apartments at rates the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development considers affordable for working-class families. Committee Chairman Richard Bell said on Thursday he appreciates the affordable housing units but City Council may want more.
"Council is in the process of approving, under the PUD (planned unit development) ordinance, 10 [percent] as a floor," Bell said, referring to a proposed ordinance update that states 10% of all multifamily housing would have to be offered at affordable rents in cases where developers seek to add residential density to a property via a PUD zoning designation.
The Village at Valor Crossing is seeking to rezone the 12 acres on Weems Lane from Commercial Industrial (CM-1) and Highway Commercial (B-2) to a consistent B-2 with a PUD overlay.
"That's not current code right now, but by the time this thing [the Village at Valor Crossing rezoning application] runs through, council will have reviewed and acted on it," Bell said, referring to the 10% affordable housing component of the proposed PUD ordinance update. "To have something come through without it might be challenging."
Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans told the committee that designs for the Village at Valor Crossing indicate 52% of the property will be dedicated to open areas, easily exceeding the city's minimum greenspace requirement for multifamily developments.
Since all 126 apartments are proposed to include three bedrooms, Youmans said the dwellings will most likely appeal to families. That could lead to more students being added to Winchester Public Schools.
According to a fiscal impact analysis prepared by S. Patz and Associates Inc. of Potomac Falls, a total of 37 school-age children could live at the Village at Valor Crossing once the development reaches 97% occupancy. At a per-year cost of $7,748 to educate each student, that equates to an annual expense of $286,680 for the school system.
Combined with the costs of providing infrastructure and emergency services to the complex, the apartments are projected to put an annual financial burden of $652,820 on city government. However, property and sales taxes paid by the residents are expected to tally $659,560 per year, leading to an annual surplus of $6,740 in tax revenues for the city.
"The fact that we're neutral at best is a little concerning to me, and I think will be concerning to council in general," Bell said about the projected revenues.
A traffic impact analysis performed by A. Morton Thomas and Associates Inc. of Frederick, Maryland, estimates that Weems Lane and South Loudoun Street (via Shingleton Lane) would see 60 more vehicle trips during peak morning hours and 72 more trips during peak afternoon hours once the apartments reach 97% occupancy. Youmans said the existing streets can sustain the extra traffic, and also noted that if an office building were constructed on the 12-acre site, it would generate an additional 447 morning trips and 429 afternoon trips.
The Planning and Economic Development Committee did not issue a recommendation on the Village at Valor Crossing rezoning due to scheduling issues. Typically, the Winchester Planning Commission issues recommendations on rezoning proposals and passes them on to the committee, which in turn issues a recommendation to the full City Council. However, the Planning Commission's last business meeting on March 21 could not be held due to the lack of a quorum, so the commission will instead review the rezoning request at a special meeting on Tuesday. Bell said it would be improper for the committee to issue a recommendation before the Planning Commission does, so the item was forwarded to a future council meeting without the committee's recommendation of approval or denial.
Attending Thursday's Planning and Economic Development Committee meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Richard Bell and member Emily Windle. Member David Smith was absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.