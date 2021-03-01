WINCHESTER — A local developer’s plan to give a facelift to the first block of West Boscawen Street continues to advance.
Conceptual designs for what Winchester developer Tej Trummer-Dutta has in mind for a pair of 200-year-old buildings at 35-39 W. Boscawen St. were shared Thursday with the city’s Board of Architectural Review.
Kyle Hopkins of Four Square Architects in Winchester said Trummer-Dutta wants to restore and improve the buildings to offer commercial spaces on the ground floors and apartments on the upper floors.
Both of the adjoining buildings on West Boscawen were initially constructed in the early 1800s as single-family homes, but were eventually converted to accommodate businesses. The ground-floor spaces in the two structures are currently leased by a pair of hair salons.
According to Hopkins, Trummer-Dutta wants to improve the appearance of the front of the buildings with new wood siding and windows, install a new metal-seam roof, revamp the ground-floor commercial spaces and create new apartments on the second floor and in the attic.
The two buildings at 35-39 W. Boscawen St. also have additions to the rear that accommodate extra apartments. Hopkins said those added-on structures are in poor condition and Trummer-Dutta wants them removed.
“The additions in the back are not visible from any public streets,” Hopkins said.
If his plans are approved by the BAR, Trummer-Dutta would replace the old additions with a new four-story structure featuring apartments on each level.
“We’re trying to get 10 residential units in here and two commercial spaces,” Hopkins said.
The BAR had no major issues with any of the renovation proposals, but board member Elizabeth Yo said she wants to ensure the front facades of the buildings will maintain a historic appearance that blends well with neighboring structures.
The BAR has not yet made a final vote on Trummer-Dutta’s request. Hopkins said that will occur at a later date, once the board has had sufficient opportunity to offer feedback and project designs are finalized.
Hopkins, who is chairman of the BAR, recused himself from the board’s discussion about the project.
Attending Thursday afternoon’s Winchester Board of Architectural Review meeting, which was conducted via videoconference, were Chairman Kyle Hopkins, Vice Chairwoman Beth Elgin and members Don Packard Jr., Nicholas Robb and Elizabeth Yo. Samar Jafri was absent.
