WINCHESTER — The prospective developer of one of Winchester’s largest vacant properties is offering up to 26,000 square feet of commercial space rent-free for 10 years to any business willing to move in and make the location its own.
Providence Capital Partners LLC — the same Northern Virginia company that is in the process of building The Lofts at East Piccadilly, a five-story residential and retail complex at the northeast corner of North Kent and East Piccadilly streets — is making the offer with the hope of breathing new life into the ZeroPak properties in the 500 block of North Cameron Street, which have been unused or underutilized since the mid-1990s.
Rob Seidel of Providence Capital recently distributed a flyer in the Washington, D.C., area promoting the offer because he believes that bringing in an anchor tenant could be the catalyst that sparks a massive overhaul of the ZeroPak site and other aging properties in northern Winchester.
Shawn Hershberger, Winchester’s development services director, admitted that Seidel is making a generous offer, but said repurposing the 26,000 square feet of space in a century-old building that has been vacant for decades could cost several million dollars.
“It would need a full interior and exterior renovation to make it a functioning building again,” Hershberger said on Tuesday.
The ZeroPak properties include a total of 288,500 square feet of buildings on 6.6 acres along both sides of North Cameron Street. The site is owned by Jeff and Miriam Javan of Potomac, Md., who bought it in February 2014 for $585,000.
The complex is divided into 11 leasable spaces, only two of which are currently occupied. Long Valley Traders, an antiques business, rents 14,000 square feet at the corner of North Cameron and Wyck streets, and the Javans’ countertop supply company, Abka Stone, Marble and Granite, is located next door to Long Valley Traders at 567 N. Cameron St.
Two additional businesses lease space in prefabricated buildings next to Abka Stone, but those structures could be removed because the Javans have contemplated installing a parking lot at that location to serve the rest of the ZeroPak site.
The brick-and-concrete, 239,000-square-foot building on the east side of North Cameron is totally vacant. The northern end of it, constructed from precast concrete, is where Seidel is offering the 26,000 square feet of lease-free space for 10 years.
Hershberger said Providence Capital Partners has a contract to buy the entire ZeroPak site from the Javans — the price has not been disclosed, but Winchester has appraised the combined parcels at approximately $575,000 — but it will not finalize the deal until it completes a study to determine if the properties can turn a profit. Key to making that determination is landing an anchor tenant, which led Seidel to make his offer of a decade of no lease payments.
Seidel took interest in developing the ZeroPak site while clearing the hurdles to build The Lofts at East Piccadilly (formerly EPicc Lofts), which is expected to start construction in March in the recently cleared lot at the intersection of North Kent and East Piccadilly streets.
“When a developer comes looking for projects in the community, what we typically do is show them everything, especially highlighting our catalyst sites,” Hershberger said, referring to portions of Winchester where local government officials hope to spur redevelopment.
According to a property listing posted by Winchester-based real estate firm Greenfield and Craun, Seidel hopes to convert the ZeroPak parcels on the east side of North Cameron into a mix of homes and businesses, featuring 75 or more town houses and space for offices and retail ventures such as restaurants and a grocery store.
If an anchor tenant cannot be located, though, Seidel could decline to buy the site.
“It’s a very difficult project,” Hershberger said.
Hershberger noted the 26,000 square feet being offered as an incentive to kick start the renovations could accommodate a variety of uses, including a brewery or fitness center.
“It has the opportunity to create a narrative of its own,” he said. “It’s a great deal if you actually have the money to do the buildout.”
