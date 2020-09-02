WINCHESTER — The former Sarah Zane Fire Hall may be getting a new lease on life.
Washington-based developer Tej Trummer-Dutta bought the former fire hall at 301 N. Loudoun St., as well as a single-family home next door at 305 N. Loudoun St., in late June for $899,000.
According to information submitted this week to the Winchester Planning Department, Trummer-Dutta plans to convert the single-family home into a building with two apartments. An additional four apartments are proposed for the upper floors of the vacant three-story fire hall, while the building's ground floor would be rented for commercial or retail use.
In August 2019, Winchester City Council member and Stoneridge Development LLC Chairman and CEO John Willingham pitched a conceptual design that would have converted the fire hall into a commercial complex and added a new, five-story apartment building in the rear. That proposal was abandoned before Stoneridge purchased the site, clearing the way for Trummer-Dutta to buy the property.
From 1879 to 1936, the fire hall was home to the Sarah Zane Fire Company, which was later incorporated into Winchester's Rouss Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company. The single-family house next door served as the residence of the company's fire chief.
The fire company was named in memory of Sarah Zane, a Philadelphia resident who, in 1821, willed $1,000 to Winchester to buy a fire engine and hose. That hand-drawn apparatus was preserved and is now displayed at Rouss Fire Hall at 3 S. Braddock St.
Since the vacant fire hall and single-family home are located downtown, City Code states that Trummer-Dutta will not be required to provide off-street parking for the apartments and commercial space. However, Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans said the developer has proposed 11 parking spots for tenants, as well as a shared patio area, in an empty lot behind the properties.
In order for Trummer-Dutta to follow through on his proposals for the fire hall and adjacent house, he will need City Council to approve a conditional-use permit (CUP) allowing the home to be converted into a multi-unit dwelling. Additionally, since the properties are located in the city's downtown Historic District, the Winchester Board of Architectural Review will have to sign off on any exterior changes to the fire hall and house that are visible from public streets and sidewalks.
The Winchester Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Trummer-Dutta's CUP request at its meeting on Sept. 15. The panel's recommendation will then be forwarded to council for a final decision.
