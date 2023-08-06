A developer has withdrawn a proposal that could have created up to 2.1 million square feet of warehousing just west of Interstate 81 in Clear Brook in northeastern Frederick County.
Pennsylvania-based Equus Capital Partners Ltd. sought to rezone 220 acres to construct four buildings for industrial uses, as well as a hotel, a restaurant, and possibly a data center on properties located on Ruebuck Lane, Rest Church Road and the southwest corner of the intersection of Rest Church Road and Zachary Ann Lane.
After several postponements, the Frederick County Planning Commission unanimously supported the rezoning application for the “Fruit Hill” development in mid-May. That was followed by the applicant asking the Board of Supervisors to postpone considering the application in June and July.
The application has since been withdrawn, county officials said Friday, and it has been removed from the agenda for the board’s Aug. 9 meeting.
Equus representatives declined to comment on the matter.
Equus Capital Partners, a real estate investment firm, was seeking to rezone Rural Areas (RA) land to: 189.08 acres for Light Industrial (M1), 10.34 acres for General Business (B2) and 20.64 acres for Technical Manufacturing (TM). The restaurant would have been 5,000 square feet and the hotel would have had up to 100 rooms.
According to county documents, the developer proffered to limit warehousing to 2.1 million square feet.
The proposal was postponed at the Planning Commission level six times, the first being in November of last year, county documents show.
Because the area eyed for development experiences high traffic volume, the developer submitted a number of transportation-related proffers as a part of the rezoning application. A Virginia Department of Transportation traffic impact analysis indicated the proposed development would impact traffic on Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11) and surrounding roads.
The proposed development spurred dueling petitions — one for and one against. More than 20 residents of MacBeth Lane, which runs parallel to Rest Church Road, signed a petition in favor of the project.
About 40 people signed a petition that contended the already overburdened roads in northeastern Frederick County would take a hit if the rezoning application was approved.
