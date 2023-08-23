WINCHESTER — City Council has given additional clearances to convert the former ZeroPak industrial facility at 536-580 N. Cameron St. into an apartment complex for people with low incomes.
John Willingham, who heads the ZeroPak Development LLC investment and development group that purchased the former apple processing and storage facility in March 2022 for $875,000, told council at its meeting on Tuesday he is "ready to go" with the project to create 122 apartments — 61 one-bedroom, 54 two-bedroom and seven three-bedroom units — within the vacant, 120-year-old building.
"We have our design basically approved by Virginia Housing, by all the historic authorities," Willingham said. "We have our site plan submitted and hopefully on the agenda for the September Planning Commission meeting. ... Asbestos remediation should start within the next 60 days. If we're able to get through this planned schedule, we hope that construction would start sometime in January of 2024."
To fund the conversion of ZeroPak into a residential complex and allow the owners to offer apartments at discounted rates, Willingham and his fellow investors have already been approved for or are currently pursuing tax credits from Virginia Housing, the Virginia Department of Historic Resources and the U.S. Department of the Interior's National Park Service.
Willingham has said the tax credits are critical to the ZeroPak project because they can be sold at a discount — for example, 85 cents for $1 worth of credits — to investors who apply the credits to their own tax bills. Selling the tax credits and pursuing government grants, along with securing bonds and investments, is how the $30 million to $40 million ZeroPak renovation is expected to be financed.
The ZeroPak apartment complex would serve individuals and families who earn 50% to 60% of the Winchester Metropolitan Statistical Area's average median household income, which the Frederick County Economic Development Authority reports is currently $75,293 per year. The Winchester MSA is comprised of Winchester, Frederick County and Hampshire County, West Virginia.
While Willingham plans to build 122 apartments within the 288,500-square-foot building that closed in 1997, City Council in February approved a conditional-use permit that would allow the number of units to go as high as 132 if adequate space can be found. Additionally, the ZeroPak complex is proposed to include two small retail spaces, a fitness room, two common spaces, three lounges, a mailroom and an interior parking garage, and a WinTran bus stop is proposed for installation in the 500 block of North Cameron Street to provide public transportation for residents.
Plans also show that a portion of the ZeroPak building would be demolished and replaced with a surface parking lot. Another surface lot would be installed at the northern end of the six-story building, and a third would be in a lot across the street next to ABKA Stone at 567 N. Cameron St. In total, 196 garage and surface parking spaces would be available for apartment residents.
One of the biggest hurdles for the ZeroPak project is finding enough outdoor recreational space for tenants. City Code requires that 45% of the ZeroPak land be used for greenspace, but the industrial building was constructed to fill almost the entire lot and only about 15% of the site is open.
Willingham told council on Tuesday that his investment group is addressing the problem by either purchasing or leasing about a quarter of an acre of open land across the street from ZeroPak, and is working with the Winchester Parks and Recreation Department to hopefully add public recreational amenities on one of those properties at 537 N. Cameron St.
"He's definitely made good-faith efforts to try to get us some greenspace on the site," City Manager Dan Hoffman told council about Willingham.
"We've done everything that we can," Willingham added.
In February, City Council voted unanimously to ease its greenspace requirement for the proposed apartment building. However, City Attorney Melisa Michelsen said on Tuesday the motion for approval earlier this year was slightly inconsistent with information in the printed ordinance and could have given the impression that the greenspace requirement was being waived completely for ZeroPak.
To clarify the potential confusion, the ordinance was brought back before council on Tuesday with the stipulation that the land to be used by ZeroPak on the opposite side of North Cameron Street count as greenspace, and that the on- and off-site open areas satisfy the city's requirement for open recreational areas even though they fall short of the 45% greenspace minimum. As it did before, council unanimously adopted the measure.
In other business at Tuesday night's meeting, City Council:
- Unanimously authorized a resolution recognizing the 100th anniversary of Handley High School.
- Held a first reading of a proposal to drop Winchester's $50 license fee for any business with annual gross receipts of less than $5,000, but keep it in place for companies that bring in $5,000 to $50,000 per year. If a business grows to the point where its annual revenues exceed $50,000, its licensing fee would be determined by multiplying its total revenues by the current tax rate.
- Held a first reading of a proposal that would allow the Winchester Commissioner of the Revenue's Office to automatically issue a refund to any individual or business that paid up to $10,000 more than necessary in taxes due to an accounting mistake or erroneous assessment. Currently, any tax rebate above $5,000 cannot be automatically issued by the office because City Council must review and approve all refunds that exceed that amount.
- Unanimously agreed to move Ward 4's Rolling Hills Precinct from Victory Church, 2870 Middle Road, to the Youth Development Center, 3 Battaile Drive, starting with the Nov. 7 general election. Council originally approved the change earlier this month but a new vote was called for after officials discovered a scrivener's error in the ordinance.
Attending Tuesday's City Council meeting in Rouss City Hall were President Kim Herbstritt, Vice President Richard Bell, Mayor David Smith, Vice Mayor John Hill and councilors Corey Sullivan, Les Veach, Kathy Tagnesi, Phillip Milstead and Emily Windle.
