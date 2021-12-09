WINCHESTER — A controversial rezoning proposal that could lead to the construction of 25 townhouses and a small office building along a narrow strip of land in the 200 block of South Pleasant Valley Road has resurfaced with a slight change to how people would access the subdivision.
The proposed residential development, which would be located across the street from Jones Funeral Home at 228 S. Pleasant Valley Road, was first brought before the Winchester Planning Commission in August as a request to add a Planned Unit Development (PUD) overlay to the 4.3-acre property zoned Residential Office (RO-1).
In September, after hearing from several neighbors of the proposed development who were concerned about traffic impacts on the narrow residential streets adjacent to the western border of the property at 229 S. Pleasant Valley Road, City Council voted to table the rezoning until the landowner, Schwartz Family Investments II LLC, had a chance to address the neighbors' concerns.
Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans said city staff then realized a mistake had been made in the original rezoning application because a PUD designation cannot be added to RO-1 property. That brought an end to the proposal.
On Tuesday, the rezoning request returned in new clothes. Schwartz Family Investments now wants to change the 4.3 acres from RO-1 to Medium Density Residential (MR). However, since MR zoning does not provide enough residential density for 25 housing units, the request also seeks to add a PUD designation.
The 25 three-bedroom townhouses and small office building proposed for the site would be accessed by a right-in, right-out roadway that connects an extended East Leicester Street to the southbound lanes of South Pleasant Valley Road. East Leicester currently ends before it reaches South Pleasant Valley.
In the new rezoning proposal, Youmans said Schwartz Family Investments indicated it wants the extended portion of East Leicester from South Pleasant Valley Road to Opequon Avenue to be designated one-way, with vehicles only allowed to travel westbound. This would permit vehicles to exit the proposed development via Opequon Avenue but would prohibit cars from entering the site from Opequon.
Youmans said Schwartz Family Investments is proposing the one-way section "because they are being responsive to the neighbors' concerns."
Neighbors have said one of their top worries about the project is that connecting East Leicester to South Pleasant Valley could bring high levels of traffic into the residential neighborhoods. That's because East Leicester goes past Opequon to intersect with Shenandoah, Shawnee and Summit avenues, John Kerr Lane and Parkway Street, where hundreds of city residents live in single-family homes.
If the 140-foot section of East Leicester is limited to westbound travel only, it would not stop cars from turning off the southbound lanes of South Pleasant Valley Road and following the length of East Leicester all the way through the neighborhoods.
Project designer Ronald Mislowsky of Pennoni Associates in Winchester wrote in a memo to the Planning Commission that changing a portion of East Leicester to one-way could lead to safer streets in the residential neighborhoods not because it would stop vehicles from turning onto East Leicester via South Pleasant Valley, but because "traffic heading east on Cork Street [north of the proposed development] that might turn right on Parkway, Shawnee or Opequon will not be able to go east on Leicester to access Pleasant Valley Road."
Youmans said the request to convert a portion of East Leicester to one-way will be considered by City Council separate from the rezoning request. The Planning Commission has no authority over changing existing streets in Winchester.
The potential rezoning will be the subject of a public hearing at the Planning Commission's business meeting on Dec. 21. It will then be forwarded to Winchester's Planning and Economic Development Committee before City Council makes the ultimate ruling on the application.
Attending Tuesday's Winchester Planning Commission meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairwoman Lacey Burnett and members John Tagnesi, Brandon Pifer, Paul Richardson, David Ray and Leesa Mayfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.