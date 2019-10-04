STEPHENS CITY — Local developer Jeremy Tweedie is accusing Town Council of not supporting workforce housing after it voted 3-2 against a resolution he submitted.
Tweedie’s company, Trustland Inc., has built 18 town homes in the Newtown Crossing development in Stephens City. Three of the homes have been sold, while the remaining 15 are still owned by Trustland as rental properties. Trustland wants to refinance the 15 properties with the Virginia Housing Development Authority, since the VHDA offers a special interest rate that will be locked in for 30 years.
The VHDA has a workforce housing program that requires a percentage of units to be reserved for residents whose annual income does not exceed certain limits. The rest of the units may be rented to residents at any income level.
Trustland was pursuing a loan option that would require 20% of the homes in Newtown Crossing to be rented to people making less than 80% of the area’s median household income. The upper limit for qualifying would be households making less than $58,790 per year. This option required a resolution from Town Council in support of the economically-mixed housing.
At Tuesday night’s Town Council meeting, councilors Jason Nauman, Steven Happek and Linden Fravel voted against the resolution. Joseph Hollis and Regina Swygert Smith were in favor of it. Ron Bowers was absent.
Hollis said he couldn’t see any reason to deny the resolution, saying workforce housing is an important need in the area. Swygert-Smith agreed, mentioning teachers and firefighters.
Mayor Mike Diaz, who only votes in the event of a tie, said, “I believe the main concern is that we are getting involved in the business of a builder.”
Nauman agreed that the resolution is something the town should not be involved in.
Tweedie pointed out that Diaz lives in Newtown Crossing, having purchased one of the homes. He told The Star after the meeting that Diaz’s opposition to the resolution was personal, and he accused Diaz of not wanting low-income neighbors. He also accused Diaz of having a personal vendetta against him and said Diaz has “verbally assaulted” him on more than one occasion.
Diaz told The Star that he and Tweedie have their differences, but he doesn’t have a personal vendetta against him. He said he simply did not see a reason why the town should be involved in a development’s financing or refinancing and the resolution could set a bad precedent.
Trustland now plans to use a different loan option — one that doesn’t require a Town Council-approved resolution — that requires all of the town homes to be rented to anyone making 150% or less of the area’s median income, which is about $110,000. Tweedie said the problem with this option is that it doesn’t save any of the town homes for people who are financially struggling and making $58,790 or less. It also limits Trustland’s options, as it would not be able to rent the town homes to households with incomes of more than $110,000.
A Wednesday email sent to The Star from Tweedie on behalf of Trustland said the mayor should have recused himself the resolution discussion, as there was “an obvious conflict of interest.”
The email said the mayor and council members “failed to understand the economic benefits this resolution would have on the town” and by denying it did not have the town’s best interests in mind and sent a message that they do not support workforce housing programs.
Town Manager Mike Majher told The Star that there is nothing prohibiting Tweedie from designating all of the rental homes for workforce housing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.