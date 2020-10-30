BERRYVILLE — A local developer has discontinued his attempt to extend the dead-end street in front of the Martin’s supermarket parking lot so nearby property could be subdivided.
Alton Echols withdrew his request for approval of a final plat and site plan during a Berryville Area Development Authority (BADA) meeting Wednesday night. He did so after panel members sharply criticized how he has handled his request and apparently were going to vote to deny it.
The BADA advises Berryville Town Council and the Clarke County Board of Supervisors on matters pertaining to development in Berryville’s Annexation Area B, which includes properties on the town’s north and south sides. The authority also considers subdivision, site plan and boundary line adjustment requests for approval. Half of its six members are appointed by the council; the other half are appointed by the supervisors.
House of Lords Inc., of which Echols is president, sought approval to extend McNeil Drive to Chamberlain Street and create a two-lot subdivision.
If the property can be subdivided, “there definitely will be a gas/convenience (store) ... and a medical arts (building) and related things” developed on the lots, Echols told the BADA. Those businesses would create additional tax revenue for Berryville, he said.
He predicted “the medical is going to grow and grow and grow” over time, further adding to the town’s coffers.
But since the request was presented earlier this year, “a number of items (matters pertaining to the application) went awry,” said Christy Dunkle, Berryville’s assistant town manager for community development and operations. She didn’t go into detail.
BADA member Kathy Smart made a motion, however, to “disapprove the final subdivision plat for McNeil Drive due to noncompliance of requirements and standards of design in accordance with the Berryville Subdivision Ordinance.” Reasons she cited were that the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality had not approved stormwater management procedures for the project: no agreement had been reached for the maintenance of nearby Pickett Pond, which detains stormwater from the affected property; and the proposal reflected a lack of sufficient right of way width.
According to Dunkle, Echols was given an extension of time for his request to be considered so he could try to resolve concerns about his application, and he wanted another extension.
At the start of Wednesday’s meeting, Echols presented BADA members a packet of information he said he recently received pertaining to his request. They indicated it was inappropriate for them to consider the information during the meeting because they had not yet been able to review it.
“We’re not here to review a document you’ve just handed us,” said Chairman Allen Kitzelman.
“I can’t stand this anymore,” said Vice Chairman George Ohrstrom, who took part in the meeting via phone. “It happens all the time with this applicant.”
Ohrstrom seconded Smart’s motion not to approve the final plat. Shortly thereafter, Echols withdrew his application before the BADA could vote on the motion.
If he decides to further pursue the matter, Echols will have to start from scratch, Dunkle said — he will have to submit a new application and pay the required fees.
Echols did not say whether he will make another submission. He told The Winchester Star he might appeal the BADA’s decision to the town council.
But “you can’t beat city hall,” he said.
He claimed that engineers made mistakes and the COVID-19 pandemic made it hard for him to get information for his application.
“I don’t understand them making a common man suffer” as a result of things outside his control, he told The Star.
“We don’t want to make hardships on people,” said BADA member David Weiss, the board of supervisors’ chairman and Buckmarsh District representative.
“But if an application’s incomplete, it’s incomplete,” Ohrstrom said.
BADA member Diane Harrison, who is on the town council, said the information Echols so far had presented to the panel is “very confusing. It needs to be clearer.” She added that the panel cannot continue granting him extensions.
“With any applicant,” Weiss said, “the onus is on them to provide a completed product. This (application) is not a completed product.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.