MIDDLETOWN — A group of property owners with about 250 acres near Middletown wants the town to provide the site with water and sewer service — even if it means a boundary line adjustment to incorporate the land into the town limits.
The properties, located by the Interstate 81 interchange at Reliance Road in Frederick County, are owned by Robbie and Amy Molden, the Claytor and Aikens Families, and limited liability companies associated with H.N. Funkhouser & Co and the Aikens Group. The properties are in the B2 (General Business) and RA (Rural Areas) zoning districts, though the county’s Comprehensive Plan calls for the land to be a mixture of B2 and mixed-use industrial office land.
During Monday night’s Middletown Town Council work session, Aikens Group Vice President Jason Aikens made a case on why Middletown should extend its boundary line to incorporate the 250 acres into town. H.N. Funkhouser President Cary Nelson and other Aikens Group representatives also attended the work session.
Aikens said for the past 20 years, he and his partners have acquired parcels in the county near Middletown with the understanding that one day the county would provide water and sewer service, as the land is located in the county's approved Sewer and Water Service Area. However, Frederick Water currently does not have the infrastructure to provide services to that area of the county. The lack of water and sewer service infrastructure has hindered the ability to develop the properties.
Council member Jeff Pennington said he wants to ensure that development of the land won't lead to I-81's exit 302 in Middletown having similar traffic congestion problems as the I-81 exit 307 interchange in Stephens City.
Aikens said there are no specific plans for the properties, but having water and sewer service would give more options. He added that Aiken, which is a Winchester-based development firm, would likely pursue development that wouldn’t face too much opposition.
“Right or wrong, we tend to do things with the path of least resistance,” he said.
Aikens told the council that he was surprised to read in the newspaper that Middletown was in discussions with Frederick County about adjusting the town's boundary lines to incorporate various other county properties into the town limits. The three proposed boundary adjustments are:
- 20 acres for a proposed Sheetz convenience store and gas station at the corner of Reliance and North Buckton roads
- Lord Fairfax Community College, Middletown Elementary School and a 101.25-acre property owned by trustees for Brian J. Hester and Jason G. Hester.
- Shaffer’s BBQ at 8140 Valley Pike.
Aikens and Nelson said they were surprised they weren’t included in the discussions about boundary line adjustments because their companies have been trying to work with Middletown to bring water and sewer service to their properties for about a decade.
Nelson said she was disappointed that Middletown would consider making a boundary line adjustment for a new, out-of-town business like Sheetz before working with a local company that has been a part of the community for decades. Winchester-based H.N. Funkhouser operates Handy Mart convenience stores.
Aikens said he reached out to Back Creek District Supervisor Shawn Graber, who suggested submitting a letter of interest to the county and the town to be included in the potential boundary line adjustment. According to Aikens, Graber told him if he was interested in being part of a boundary adjustment, he should make his request known now as “there may not be another boundary line adjustment for quite some time.”
Aikens said that if the town is making a proposal to Frederick County for a boundary line adjustment, “We would like to be a part of it.”
He noted that through his conversations with town and county officials, he’s become aware of concerns that adding the Aikens/Funkhouser properties to the current boundary line proposal “may be muddying up the water.” Still, Aikens believes it is fair to be included.
“I’ve been working on this for 12 years, and I’d like to be at the table at least,” he said.
Four of the six town council members — Pennington, Carolyn Aliff, Carole Snyder Jones and Scott Fink — expressed interest in including the 250 acres as part of the boundary line adjustment request to Frederick County.
Council member Shayla Rickard empathized with Aikens and said if she were in his position, she would “be completely frustrated as well.”
But she expressed reservations and fears that Middletown has “opened a Pandora’s box” with the various boundary line adjustments and worries that more and more county properties will attempt to become part of Middletown.
“This whole time, I’m thinking to myself, the town of Middletown is getting a water treatment plant, and we haven’t even turned a shovel,” Rickard said. “And we don’t know what is going to happen, how long it’s going to take for that shovel to turn. And I’m a little worried. I’m not going to lie.”
She also expressed concern that the planned wastewater treatment plant may not be able to handle all of these additional properties.
“I don’t want our citizens in Middletown to end up saying, ‘Well, our water system was supposed to be great and you guys overextended it,” Rickard said. “And that’s my biggest concern; it is nothing about you guys.”
Middletown intends to replace its existing wastewater treatment plant on Third Street with a new one that is more efficient, easier to repair, and capable of handling additional capacity. In November, the town awarded a $7.2 million contract to Winchester-based Lantz Construction Company to build the new plant. Town Clerk Christina Smith previously said construction will begin in the spring and likely take 17 months.
If the boundary adjustment occurs, Sheetz will pay the town $600,000 in impact fees — $300,000 for a new wastewater pump station and $300,00 for upgrading water and sewer lines.
Aikens said his company could make similar contributions.
He made clear that his chief priority is finding a way to obtain water and sewer services, boundary adjustment notwithstanding.
Ultimately, most of the council favored adding the 250 acres into the boundary line adjustment request to be sent to Frederick County, with Pennington saying, “To not include these people would be a travesty.”
Town Council will officially vote on the matter during its regular Feb. 14 meeting. Council expects the Frederick County Board of Supervisors to vote on the boundary adjustments on Feb. 23.
