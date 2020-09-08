WINCHESTER — A proposed apartment complex designed to appeal to Shenandoah University students could add more than $200,000 per year to the city of Winchester’s coffers.
That’s according to an economic impact statement submitted last week by developers of The Local, a 198-unit apartment complex planned for a 6.23-acre parcel of vacant land behind the Roy Rogers fast-food restaurant at 1551 S. Pleasant Valley Road and adjacent to the former Fresh Market grocery store at 1671 S. Pleasant Valley Road.
As proposed, The Local would include 192 apartments — 134 two-bedroom units, 42 three-bedroom apartments and 16 four-bedroom units — within a single four-story building. Two small commercial buildings would also be constructed and leased.
Property owner Jay Donegan of Reston is working with Pinnacle Construction and Development Corp. of Charlottesville to build the 258,000-square-foot complex that would be specifically designed for college students and young professionals. Although Shenandoah University students would be targeted as tenants, the private development would not be affiliated with the Winchester-based school.
Since developers plan on marketing the apartments to young adults, the complex is not expected to attract many school-age children that would need to enroll in Winchester Public Schools. According to the economic impact statement, no more than 15 children are anticipated among the complex’s more than 400 tenants.
The vacant parcel of land where the complex would be located is currently valued at $2,444,100. At Winchester’s current real estate tax rate of 93 cents per each $100 of a property’s value, Donegan pays the city $22,730 in real estate taxes annually.
Upon full buildout, the property’s value would escalate to an estimated $22,560,686 and, based on the current tax rate, would generate $244,497 in annual real estate taxes. The economic impact statement notes that vehicles owned by residents could add another $78,012 per year in personal property taxes.
Adding in estimated utility taxes of $9,814 per year, developers claim The Local will generate a total of $332,323 in annual tax revenues for Winchester.
It would cost the city approximately $129,050 per year to educate school-age children and provide emergency services to the complex. Once that cost is deducted from the annual tax revenues, the economic impact statement anticipates The Local will generate an annual fiscal benefit of $203,273.
Additionally, the economic impact statement states, the $66.6 million construction project would create 297 jobs in Winchester. After that, residents of The Local would spend up to $28.3 million a year at local businesses.
However, the proposal is not yet ready to proceed. Members of the Winchester Planning Department say they have not had enough time to fully review the economic impact statement, and developers have not yet completed a study to determine how the apartment complex would impact traffic on the already heavily traveled South Pleasant Valley Road corridor. Staff has also questioned if The Local’s 306 proposed parking spaces would be enough to serve more than 400 potential residents.
The Planning Department has recommended the Winchester Planning Commission table the apartment proposal when it meets on Sept. 15. That would give developers an extra month to address the questions and concerns raised by city officials.
