Dr. Charles Devine III has returned to serve as the Lord Fairfax Health District’s acting director.
“Part of this is personal to me,” said Devine, who was the previous director of the health district before Dr. Colin Greene served for about 4½ years.
Greene stepped down in January to accept an appointment of acting Virginia health commissioner in Richmond. The role became permanent as of April 11.
The Lord Fairfax district covers Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren.
Devine, who said he came out of retirement to help during the COVID-19 pandemic, also offered his services should the Virginia Department of Health need someone to fill in, and they took him up on that offer as of April 4.
“I’m pleased to serve if I’m able to do so,” he said. “I volunteered and for some reason they took me up on it.”
Before Devine became acting director, Dr. Alison Ansher, director of the Prince William district, was acting director of the Lord Fairfax district, according to the Virginia Department of Health's website.
As of Thursday, the health department listed nine other districts as having acting directors: Western Tidewater, Richmond City, Portsmouth, Norfolk, Mount Rogers, Lenowisco, Henrico, Cumberland Plateau and Central Shenandoah.
It isn’t unusual for health district directors to cover more than one district, Devine said, and the need for more coverage tends to come in waves.
“That’s sort of routine,” he said.
Noelle Bissel, health director of the New River Health District, is acting director of three other districts: Cumberland Plateau, Lenowisco and Mount Rogers. Melissa Viray serves as acting director of Henrico and Richmond City, and Nancy Welch, who covers Chesapeake, is also acting director of Western Tidewater.
Other directors covering more than one district are Natasha Dwamena, who covers Peninsula and Hampton; Cynthia Morrow who covers Roanoke and Allegheny; Kerry Gateley, who serves West Piedmont and Central Virginia; and Scott Spillmann, who covers Southside and Pittsylvania/Danville.
Trice Gravatte IV, who recently became director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan district, took over after Greene served as acting director for that district for nearly a year while also serving as the Lord Fairfax Health District director.
An amendment proposed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin would allow for more potential candidates to serve as a health director by loosening the current requirements so that public health professionals could be directors and not just medical doctors.
Senate Bill 192 amends qualifications for local health directors, “to provide that a person may be a local health director if he possess a master's or doctoral degree in the area of public health and has at least three years of professional experience in a full-time position in either a public health agency or public health-related position or is otherwise qualified for the position as determined by the Commissioner of Health,” according to a news release of amendments listed at https://tinyurl.com/health-directors.
“Currently, only a person who is a physician licensed to practice medicine in the Commonwealth may be a local health director,” the amendment reads. “The bill provides that if a local health director is not a physician licensed to practice medicine and there is no licensed physician on staff, the local health director shall enter into a consulting agreement with a licensed physician to execute prescribing duties, consult on clinical matters, and perform all other duties as requested.”
Devine, who lives outside of Martinsburg, West Virginia, has served several Virginia health districts, including the Rappahannock-Rapidan district, the former Thomas Jefferson district that is now the Blue Ridge district, and the Southside and Pittsylvania/Danville districts.
Though only gone from the Virginia Department of Health for five years, he said the landscape of health care is very different now.
Some of that is because of new personnel but more is the result of time, he said.
“Inevitably things change over time,” Devine said. “Five years is a long time. People come up with other ways of doing things [and] technology changes.”
Though the COVID-19 pandemic has inevitably left its mark, Devine said that the health department had already been working on ways of addressing pandemics when he was last employed by the health department.
At the time they had been focused on a potential Ebola pandemic, which, fortunately, didn’t come to pass.
Now with new COVID-19 cases relatively low in recent weeks, he said the local health department offices have been able to get back to offering routine care.
“The district I think is in good shape,” Devine said.
“The hard work right now is getting back to normal if you will,” he said. “And so now’s the time to get out and catch up on those routine medical things that perhaps were postponed because of COVID.”
