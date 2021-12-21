WINCHESTER — To help families in need, students at DG Cooley Elementary School in Berryville raised nearly $2,700 for the area Toys for Tots program.
The Toys for Tots fundraiser, which is an annual event, started Oct. 1 and will continue until Christmas Eve. The program distributes toys to children in need.
Tonja Phillips, Toys for Tots regional coordinator, said the group has received requests from over 2,000 children. The local effort serves families in Winchester and Frederick, Clarke, Shenandoah, Page and Warren counties.
At DG Cooley Elementary, all 449 students participated in the fundraising.
Jennifer McDonald, the school’s technology instructor, said students became involved as part of “digital citizens week,” which is about doing something kind for your community online.
She had the students design a fundraising website asking people to donate to Toys for Tots. To make it more fun, she added a competition between the various grade levels.
“The total [raised] was $2,698.26, which was incredible,” McDonald said. “Our original goal was set for $500, and I thought maybe we’d get there. But I was absolutely blown away.”
She said the students were “very enthusiastic” about the fundraising.
“We talked a lot about how this was helping local kids, so I think that kind of hit home for them, that it could be kids that they know or kids near them that just needed help for Christmas. And we talked about what it would be like to wake up on Christmas and not have anything or have very little and how lucky they are that they have presents when they wake up on Christmas. I’d like to think they really got it and took it to heart.”
McDonald said she was “touched” by how the students reacted to the initiative and was “tremendously impressed” with the community support.
Phillips said she is thankful for the DG Cooley students and all of the individuals and businesses that donated.
“This year is looking fantastic,” she said about donations.
She noted that actress Jen Lilley, known for appearing in several Hallmark movies, sent over 4,000 toys and that CMA-Subaru-Miller Honda-Hyundai donated 60 bikes. Some of Lilley’s toys are going to families in Kentucky impacted by the recent tornado.
Phillips is also grateful for the use of the former Aylor school building near Stephens City to store and distribute toys, as well for the 66 regular volunteers that helped out this year and another 33 from Shenandoah University.
“If it wasn’t for the community, this would not exist,” Phillips said. “If it wasn’t for the volunteers, we couldn’t make it happen. You know, I might be the face right now for Toys for Tots, but they are all the heart. You know the community is the soul. Everybody works together to make this happen for kids at Christmas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.