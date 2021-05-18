WINCHESTER — Diana Hackney, a retired university administrator and a former Frederick County Public Schools teacher, is running for the Stonewall District seat on the Frederick County School Board.
Hackney, 68, is challenging former School Board member John Lamanna for the spot in the Nov. 2 election. The Stonewall District’s current representative, Frank Wright, is not seeking another term.
Hackeney is still collecting the required 125 signatures from qualified voters in her district to make it on the ballot. The deadline to file all necessary paperwork to run for School Board is June 8.
School Board candidates must run as independents.
Hackney and her daughter both graduated from James Wood High School in Frederick County. Hackney received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from James Madison University. She earned her doctorate in higher education administration from the University of Pennsylvania. She also earned a Harvard University Graduate School of Education, Institute for Educational certification management diploma.
Before she got involved in higher education, Hackney worked as a teacher for various Frederick County schools from 1972 to 1978. She was an assistant dean of students at Shenandoah University from 1978 to 1987. She then served as vice president at the University of Charleston in West Virginia from 1987 to 1989. From there, she worked at Drexel University in Philadelphia as a vice provost and as the dean of students. She later worked as a vice chancellor at the University of Massachusetts until 2002.
When she left the area, Hackney continued to own a house in Winchester that she would visit periodically. In 2011, she moved back to the area and resides in Clear Brook.
“I’m a product of Frederick County schools, and I want to give back to my community,” she said.
For Hackney, education is the answer to solving a lot of community issues, such as addressing poverty and crime.
She said voters should choose her over her opponent because she brings a different perspective to the table. Lamanna previously served on the board for 17 years.
“What I will bring is a fresh, new view and approach that is communicating to the Stonewall residents as I get their needs and information,” she said. “The only campaign promise I can make is that their voices will be heard.”
Hackney cited previous U.S. Census data that has found that one out of seven people over the age of 18 in the Northern Shenandoah Valley do not have a high school diploma or a GED.
“That’s painful to me. I don’t know how else to say it,” she said.
That’s why Hackney is looking to prioritize quality education for all Frederick County students as she runs for School Board.
One conversation she hopes to bring to the board is “what is it we can do to have an educated community and to do away with some of the things that don’t contribute in a good way to our community,” she said.
She also hopes to help address the relationship between the School Board and Board of Supervisors by holding debates over facts and not emotional or political agendas.
Budget issues have to be transparent and come from priorities of constituents, Hackney added.
“The money should follow solving problems,” she said.
As some supervisors have spoken out against the use of equity programs and initiatives at FCPS, Hackney said she believes anything involving curriculum should be considered through debate representing constituencies.
Hackney said she would never run for a political office and that’s why she likes running for an office where all candidates must be independent.
“I will honor that,” she said.
