Diana Kay Sharp
Diana Kay Sharp, 68, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, died Monday, August 9, 2021, at Berkeley Medical Center, Martinsburg WV.
She was born January 8, 1953 in Winchester, VA, the daughter of Wesley L. and Lillian I. Boone. She married Ivan Paul Sharp on March 2, 1974 in Winchester, VA.
She is survived by her husband Ivan, two daughters, Kimberly Dawn Sharp and significant other, Lee, of Bedford, PA and Jamie Renee Smith and husband Mark of Martinsburg, WV, four grandchildren: Brandon Sharp, Katlyn Lang, Nathaniel Thompson, and Kamari Smith, two great grandchildren: Caden Lang and Jordyn Lang, and six sisters; Gloria Kerns, Patricia Henry, Darlene Duckworth, Joyce Payton, Sharon Llewellyn, and Maxine Shirley.
The family will receive friends on Saturday August 14, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. Funeral services will be private.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
