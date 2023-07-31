Frederick County native Dianna Klein has spent the last 20 years tens of thousands of feet above the ground.
Due to her family’s military service, she’s also moved 11 times in the past two decades.
Now, she’s touched down back home. And though her life’s passion is lived out on the flight deck as a pilot, she says she loves Frederick County, and that her experience as a student in its school system shaped her into who she is today.
Now, Klein is on the ballot for the at-large Frederick County School Board seat in this November’s election.
“I want to bring power back to parents. That is my campaign slogan. And it’s not power in an enforcement way. It’s power in knowledge, power in communication. I think there are a lot of things that are misconstrued, and it’s based on communication, and I would like to see a lot more parents communicate their concerns and bring them to us (the school board) so that we, in turn, can ask the right experts and ... package an answer and get it back to our parents. ... So, that’s what the power is. Come to me, ask me those questions, I will help you get an answer,” Klein said.
Klein graduated from Sherando High School in 2000, then went to Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Florida, where she fulfilled her lifelong dream of becoming a pilot. Her husband was active duty military, so their family moved from place-to-place for many years. Klein served nine years as a military pilot as well.
Now, Klein and her husband, along with their two young sons, are settled back near Klein’s stomping grounds. Moving so much, she said, has helped her really appreciate Frederick County. It also gave her insights into many different school systems around the country.
“I would always research the school systems wherever we were moving to because that’s what most people choose as far as buying a home,” she said.
So, when she was looking to move back to Frederick County, she did just that. She said that there are a few reasons why private school ended up being the best option for her children at the moment. Some, but not all, are related to the school system’s inner-workings, and improvements that Klein said she’d hope to help improve, should she be elected in November.
“One of the things I was most disappointed about was the lack of a line-item budget,” Klein said. “There is a 336 page budget online, but specifics, such as under maintenance, there’s a sum of money allocated for maintenance. I was disappointed to not see what kind of maintenance items that those funds would go toward. ... I also had a hard time researching kind of, the libraries and what books were available, and kind of an overall just lack of transparency to parents, and to people like me who are researching moving to a location.”
However, Klein did say she hopes to enroll her sons in Frederick County Public Schools one day. She’s a proponent of public education, and she hopes to help support it as a board member and parent.
“I’m a firm believer in public education,” she said. “I think it is the great equalizer. I think it brings everyone to the same playing field ... and it gives everyone an opportunity, and I think that’s important. And there’s so many brilliant young people here who may not have access to other types of education.”
For the worries she has about Frederick County Public Schools, Klein offers solutions that she believes will encourage more parents to enroll their kids in public schools.
For example, one of her big concerns is the retention rate of both teachers and supporting staff like bus drivers and maintenance teams.
“I loved those people, and they are the behind-the-scenes people that make the school systems work. And I looked at their pay, and I’m like, this is very low. I would love to see some kind of incentive program for those staff members. We have a hard time here. One thing I saw in the minutes consecutively was how to retain our bus drivers, how to retain our janitorial staff. Because if we don’t have those people, our kids can’t get to school, and the whole thing just comes to a screeching halt,” she said.
Klein said that she only recently learned that Frederick County School Board members are given a stipend for their work, and that she’d consider putting hers toward an incentive program for these staff members if she were elected. She also wants to open up communication with teaching staff to keep them working in Frederick County.
“There is a constant bleed, if you will, across the mountain to Loudoun County. So ... we need to incentivize our teachers to stay here, and there are all kinds of programs that go with incentivizing. There’s a monetary component, there’s a quality of work life component. I think we really need to listen to our teachers and figure out what that balance is. And that’s something that I hope to accomplish during my tenure on the board,” she said.
To do this, Klein suggested conducting surveys for teachers so that they can share their thoughts without feeling on guard when asked by an elected official. She also said she’d like to help figure out a way to alleviate some of the additional work many teachers do that isn’t always factored into their pay.
As a parent herself, Klein said she wants to make schools more accessible for parents, especially when it comes to understanding curriculum. One idea she has is to include a “lay-person’s glossary” in the curriculum which would help parents and people who don’t have an educational background understand concepts that can otherwise be laced with jargon. The idea, she says, is to help parents enter settings like school board meetings and parent-teacher conferences with more informed concerns, which would help establish a clearer line of communication.
“I would like to see all of that out for folks to look at, and come into parent-teacher conferences a little more educated, attend school board meetings, and have that knowledge so that they can speak to us, and we can translate their concerns better over to the teachers, kind of have a translation point to make sure everyone is on the same page in expectations, or parents’ concerns are brought to the attention of the proper administrators to ... get their voice out there a little better,” she said.
In terms of access, Klein says she also hopes to foster a more accessible relationship between parents and teachers. She suggested scheduling more meetings outside of parent-teacher conferences, granted that the times respect both the teacher’s and the parent’s schedules. Her idea of transparency in the school system, she explained, is parental access to educational experts for the betterment of the student.
“I think it’s important to know what’s going on in the school system so that we can foster and develop that at home, and vice versa,” Klein said.
Klein said she also hopes to work closely with the Board of Supervisors to address solutions to the overpopulation in Frederick County schools, especially as the community continues to grow.
Though she doesn’t have a background in education, Klein believes her perspective and skill set would prove valuable on the school board.
“I’ve had the opportunity to lead very high performance teams of people with different backgrounds coming together to solve the same problem, or achieve the same mission that may or may not be in their exact field of expertise. But everyone has something to offer,” Klein said. “And I think what I bring to the school board is I am an excellent communicator, I know how to build a team, and I listen to both sides. And even if I don’t agree with someone, I can walk away respecting their opinion, and we can come together to find a better path forward for the betterment of the mission. And in this case, the mission is our students.”
Chris Davey and Brian Hester also are running for the at-large seat. Back Creek, Gainesboro and Opequon districts are on the ballot as well for the Frederick County School Board this fall.
The board has seven members, six of whom represent the county’s magisterial districts while one member is elected at-large. Board members are elected to four-year terms which are staggered at two-year intervals.
Early voting for the Nov. 7 election runs from Sept. 22 through Nov. 3.
