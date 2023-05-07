WINCHESTER — When Eric Dickerson was in high school in Sealy, Texas, he went on a recruiting trip to play football for the University of Southern California.
He ultimately decided not to go there, enrolling at Southern Methodist University in 1979. But before he left Los Angeles, he did tell a Trojans legend he met on that trip that he was coming for him in a different way.
"O.J. Simpson was my favorite player, and I played the running back position because of him," said the 62-year-old Dickerson in an interview on Saturday afternoon at First Presbyterian Church's Donegal Building. "[I introduced myself] and said, 'One day I'd like to break your record [of 2,003 yards in an NFL season]. He said, 'Good luck with that.' I'll never forget that."
Of course, anyone who ever saw Dickerson plays knows he didn't need luck to accomplish anything. The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Co-Sports Marshal said during the Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast that his athletic talent "came from the man above." But he couldn't have broken Simpson's record in his second season and become one of the greatest running backs in National Football League history (ninth all-time with 13,259 rushing yards) without the drive to take advantage of every ounce of his ability.
No running back had ever burst onto the NFL scene the way Dickerson did in 1983 and 1984. It's highly unlikely that any running back will ever have a two-year stretch to open their careers like Dickerson had, even if today's passing-driven NFL someday decides to play 18 games a year instead of the 16 it featured in Dickerson's 11-year-career.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Dickerson set an NFL rookie rushing yardage record that still stands when he compiled 1,808 yards and 18 touchdowns on 390 carries (4.6 yards per carry) for the Los Angeles Rams in 1983. In 1984, Dickerson broke Simpson's record by rushing for 2,105 yards and 14 TDs on 379 carries, a 5.6 average.
Dickerson was the second overall pick in the 1983 NFL Draft and compiling 1,617 yards and 17 TDs as a senior at SMU. But his goal as a rookie was simply to get 1,000 yards, not make history. His best friend and one of his teammates at SMU told Dickerson he should aim higher.
After being held under 100 yards in his first three games, Dickerson had 192 in Week 4 against the New York Jets and cracked the century mark in nine of his next 11 games. He still fondly remembers making the cover of Sports Illustrated after following up the Jets game with 199 yards and three TDs against the Lions the next week. He broke George Rogers' rookie record of 1,674 yards set in 1981. Only two rookies have reached 1,600 yards since Dickerson, and none have hit 1,700.
The next year, Dickerson set his sights on 2,000 yards and Simpson's record. He was held under 100 yards only four times and had at least 89 yards in all but two games. Only six running backs have reached 2,000 yards since.
The Rams made the playoffs in both of those seasons (only five teams in each conference made the playoffs during Dickerson's first seven seasons). Dickerson — who would also play for the Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Raiders and Atlanta Falcons — played on playoff-qualifying teams for each of his first five seasons.
Dickerson believes there's still value in a strong running game.
"What really disappoints me is when people say you don't need a running back, which is not true," Dickerson said. "You've got to be able to run the football. If you can run the football, you can do a lot. You take the pressure off the quarterback. With no real running game, you can't win."
At SMU, Dickerson's teams won plenty, with the Mustangs compiling a 21-1-1 record in his final two seasons. Dickerson credits one of Winchester's own for helping with that success.
Russ Potts, a Handley graduate and former Virginia state senator, served as SMU's athletic director from 1978-81. He used his marketing expertise to help the Mustangs set attendance records while he was there. Dickerson noted the theme was "Mustang Mania."
"SMU wasn't winning when I got there, but Russ got people into the stands," said Dickerson, noting that Potts would often offer free tickets with the purchase of a ticket in hopes that it would make someone want to come back for future games. "There was a lot of hype around my recruiting class, and my freshman year we went 5-6. But the next year we went [8-4] and there was more excitement, and then we went 10-1."
Dickerson pointed out it was Potts who coined the famous nickname "The Pony Express" for the running back tandem of Dickerson and Craig James, who each played at SMU from 1979-82 and both had at least 896 rushing yards each of their last three seasons.
"The slogan was 'The Pony Express delivers the mail on Saturday,'" Dickerson said. "It just took off. I still think it's the greatest backfield in college history. There's no other nickname that's that cool."
While Dickerson enjoyed great success with the Rams at the outset of his career, the autobiography "Watch My Smoke" that Dickerson wrote with Greg Hanlon delves into the unhappiness that he experienced with the Rams. Dickerson's cousin is former Washington defensive end Dexter Manley, and Dickerson's conversations with Manley made him wish he could have been with an organization like Washington's.
"Washington paid their players right," Dickerson said.
Dickerson held out from the Rams for 47 days in 1985 in the third year of the four-year deal he signed in 1985. Eventually, he signed an extension that year, but in 1987 his desire for a better contract led to a trade to the Colts. In 1990, Dickerson again requested better compensation, and the Colts — who had put Dickerson on the non-footnall injury list after he declined to take a physical — eventually gave him a four-year, $10 million contract during the middle of the season.
As one of the NFL's premier running backs, Dickerson felt he needed to not only do what was best for him, but also for other players.
"It set a precedent for running backs and paying players," Dickerson said. "A lot of guys have thanked me for what I did. My thought was if they keep me underpaid, they're going to keep everybody underpaid, and I was grossly underpaid. I think a lot of the older guys are envious of the guys who get paid the money they get today. I'm not. I'm happy for those guys.
"I know you don't have a long life in the sport, and I know the ramifications after you retire. After you stop playing football, you have a lot to deal with the emotions of not playing football anymore, and your body is destroyed. I know I was [asking for more money] for the right reasons."
Dickerson is still dealing with the effects of playing football 30 years after his final game in terms of memory. He believes he has chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) and said he's not the person he was five or 10 years ago. He said he wrote his book because he believes he won't remember the things he wrote about someday.
Dickerson has no regrets, though. And if his son Dallis (a track standout born in 2012 who plays flag football) decides to play tackle football, he hopes he's the one who breaks his single-season rushing record.
"I was able to do stuff for my mom by playing professional football, things I couldn't have done otherwise," Dickerson said. "She hated the sport because she said it was too violent, but I would do it again if I had to do my life over again just so I do things for her."
