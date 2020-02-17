BERRYVILLE — Mayor Patricia Dickinson denies doing her own investigation into Berryville Town Council Recorder Jay Arnold’s business dealings with the town.
Examining invoices from Berryville Auto Parts was “just a curiosity,” Dickinson said in an interview Friday evening. “I did not expect to find anything” showing that Arnold had done anything wrong.
Recent emails between Dickinson, Town Manager Keith Dalton and Assistant Town Manager/Treasurer Gregory Jacobs show the mayor asked to see invoices, which town employees have been gathering.
According to Arnold, Dickinson asked to see about two years’ worth of invoices for repairs and maintenance work that his business, Berryville Auto parts, did on town-owned vehicles. He conceded that she has every right to request them.
Seven misdemeanor charges of malfeasance were lodged against Arnold following a Virginia State Police probe into a potential conflict of interest. But in November, special prosecutors from the Winchester Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office had the charges dismissed after reviewing information that the police investigator did not see and concluding Arnold was innocent.
“To me, this is just like another investigation is going on,” Arnold said during Tuesday night’s Town Council meeting. “When you ask for two years’ worth of invoices, you’re not inspecting them. You’re investigating.”
Arnold said during the meeting that when he asked Dickinson if she is trying to investigate him, “I got no answer.”
Dickinson said on Friday that she is not doing a personal investigation.
“I’d never looked into the invoices before,” she said. “I’ve never seen the contract. I like to see the contracts that the town is involved in.”
The council as a whole has not authorized an investigation into the work Berryville Auto Parts does on town-owned vehicles.
Arnold is running for mayor in the May 5 municipal election. In an interview, he speculated that Dickinson is “trying to find something ... to put out” during his election campaign to try and tarnish his reputation.
When asked if that is the case, Dickinson answered, “No, of course not.”
“I’m only focused on providing this town the highest fiduciary oversight that I can,” she said.
Dickinson, who is nearing the end of her first four-term as mayor, said she has not decided if she will run again, but she likely will not. She cited ongoing family matters and the large amount of time her mayoral duties take.
“It’s not a good time in my life to be tied down as mayor,” she said.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Arnold said the charges against him that were dropped did not stem from grand jury indictments. Dickinson incorrectly stated during council’s Jan. 14 session that Arnold had been indicted.
At his request, as part of approving January’s meeting minutes, the council voted 4-1-1 to add a statement clarifying that Arnold was not indicted, but rather that he had received a summons to appear in court on malfeasance charges.
Arnold abstained from the vote. Councilwoman Donna Marie McDonald voted no. She had sought for the “mayor’s report” — during which Dickinson made her erroneous comment about indictments — be struck from the minutes.
Dalton said that because Dickinson made the comments, they should be reflected within the minutes.
In another matter, Dickinson said she apologized to Jacobs for comments she made in a recent email that McDonald considered to be defamation of his character. Jacobs said on Friday he accepted Dickinson’s apology.
In a Feb. 6 email to Dalton, Dickinson wrote, “I was surprised that the treasurer [Jacobs] is reviewing the files [Berryville Auto Parts’ invoices] before they are presented to me. I prefer to review them as is. Having the treasurer review and possibly edit them before they are made available for inspection seems to run counter to the intention of the (Virginia Freedom of Information Act) requirement that the files be open for inspection.”
During Tuesday’s meeting, McDonald said Dickinson seemed to be insinuating that Jacobs may be trying to alter documents.
“No self-respecting CPA (certified public accountant, like Jacobs) would defile a public record,” McDonald said.
Dickinson said in an interview that it was “pure miscommunication” about her use of a word. She said she intended “edit” to refer to the process of preparing the records for presentation.
“I did not mean to imply that [Jacobs] was doing anything unethical,” she said. “He’s doing a fine job.”
Jacobs, who started his job in September, is the town’s newest department head. He said the ongoing controversy over Arnold’s business dealings with the town is “killing morale” among employees.
“This crap has to stop right now,” Jacobs said tersely during the council meeting.
McDonald agreed.
“Doggone it, quit this madness,” McDonald said. “We’ve gone too far here. We really have.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.