When Barbara Dickinson came to Handley Regional Library in 2001, she was hired as an archives assistant. It was a great fit for Dickinson, who has an American history degree from Washington State University.
“I got to play detective and solve things that happened 200 years ago,” she said.
Having moved from Eugene, Oregon, with her late husband, Dickinson was new to Virginia at the time.
Now planning her retirement after more than 20 years with the library system — almost 12 of those years as executive director of the Friends of Handley Regional Library — the 74-year-old is moving back to the Pacific Northwest to be close to her son.
“It’s bittersweet,” she said. “I’ve loved this job.”
Dickinson has been in the job as executive director for 11 years and eight months. After her last official day on Wednesday, Gina Byrd will take over.
“We’re going to miss Barbara,” Byrd said, calling her “a treasure” to the area.
“She’s made the Friends what it is today,” Byrd said.
The Friends are a nonprofit organization that supports the library and its staff by planning fundraising events, Byrd said.
“But we are still library employees,” she said. “That can sometimes be a rarity.”
At many other libraries, she said, it’s “not such a harmonious” partnership as it is between Handley and the Friends of Handley.
“We use [the organization] to raise funds and recruit community support for things that support the library system,” Dickinson said.
Programs have included the thrice-yearly book sales at Bowman Library in Stephens City and bus trips to Washington, D.C., hitting up locations like the National Archives, the Daughters of the American Revolution Library and the National Gallery of Art on the National Mall. They also visit the National Book Festival, which will be this Saturday.
“We focused on programs that were of interest to the adults,” Dickinson said.
Proceeds have been diminished since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, she said, but before 2020, the Friends were pulling in about $60,000 a year to fund library interests after covering necessary fundraising expenses.
Members of the Friends organization get discounts and previews to events.
The spring, summer and fall Bowman book sales have been one of Dickinson’s favorite parts of the job, and she said she’s enjoyed watching community members find new and interesting reads each time.
“At the book sale, it’s very hectic but it’s just a joy to help people find the books they’re looking for,” she said.
One memorable day was at this year’s April sale, when three little kids came in with a baggie containing eight quarters.
“They had enough money to buy four books,” she said, recalling how they negotiated among themselves which four books to buy.
It was a great lesson in not only reading but also counting, budgeting and compromise, she said.
Another favorite story of hers was when a local man gave a presentation about President Abraham Lincoln and how the Pinkerton detective agency had protected the president from an assassination plot. Though gloomy weather on the day of the man’s presentation prevented some people from attending, the presenter told Dickinson afterward that it had been his best night ever because his children had been there to hear what he had been working on.
Overall, Dickinson is grateful to have been part of the community and said she’ll miss working in Winchester.
“People are willing to give so much to the public library system,” she said.
But the small Oregon town she’ll be moving to has a vibe that she’s looking forward to experiencing as well.
“It reminds me a lot of Winchester,” she said.
There’s a riverwalk, a downtown area and a public library where she might decide to volunteer.
Asked about her other plans, she said won’t be writing any books in her retirement.
“I’m a reader, not a writer,” she said.
Byrd, who moved here from Boston, started with the library three years ago as a children’s services assistant.
“It’s really special to be able to serve the library in a new way,” Byrd said. “It’ll be great to get out there in the community and work with volunteers.”
