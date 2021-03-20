WINCHESTER — At Tuesday night’s Frederick County School Board meeting, board member Brian Hester accused three members of the Board of Supervisors of illegally attending a meeting at a someone’s home to discuss matters related to the school division.
“In my opinion, a few supervisors have made it abundantly clear that they are against the school system,” Hester said. “They have also made it very clear their desires to put a bad light on the great things this school system does and no matter what, they will always have ill will towards the school system. It is what it is. They continually think they know more than the school board about this school system and how it should operate, which obviously isn’t the case. They are failing the county and the children of our school system tremendously by continually trying to undermine everything we do.”
Hester was referring to a meeting that took place on Feb. 27 at Josh and Rani Ludwig’s house. The Ludwigs had invited people to their home to learn about and discuss the school division’s use of the Deep Equity Program as part of training for its equity initiative to create a level playing field for all students. Several members of the Board of Supervisors have been critical of Deep Equity, with one calling it Marxist and communist.
Three supervisors — Back Creek District Supervisor Shawn Graber, Red Bud District Supervisor Blaine Dunn and Shawnee Supervisor David Stegmaier — attended the gathering at the Ludwig’s home, along with several other county residents.
“What I find extremely frustrating is when illegal meetings occur when there are three supervisors present discussing official business outside their normal official meetings, especially when what they are talking about is 100%-related to the school system,” Hester said.
Hester learned about the meeting from concerned constituents and social media posts. He later confirmed the meeting occurred when he personally spoke to Dunn and Stegmaier. He also discovered a Feb. 26 newsletter from Republican activist David Sparkman promoting the meeting. Sparkman’s newsletter stated:
“Rani Ludwig is asking for a quick meeting on Saturday (tomorrow) at 2:30 to discuss how to replace our School Superintendent. We know [Republican 33rd District Delegate] David LaRock has decried many of Sovine’s decisions on sex education with elementary school kids, and now the material that Supervisor Graber has uncovered of a manual promoting communism being used in our school system has angered many. For location information please call Rani for an invite at [redacted]. No reporters and no Leftists please.”
Graber, Dunn, Stegmaier and Josh Ludwig, who is challenging Stegmaier for the Republican nomination for the Shawnee District seat in the November election, all have said that the purpose of the meeting was solely to discuss Deep Equity and that there was no discussion — to the best of their recollection — of ousting school division Superintendent David Sovine.
At Tuesday night’s School Board meeting, Hester said the three supervisors violated State Code by attending the meeting at the Ludwig house.
State Code says all meetings of public bodies shall be open, with exceptions being provided for authorized closed session meetings for limited purposes. Virginia FOIA § 2.2-3701 defines a meeting as when three or more members of a public body or a quorum meet to discuss business of the public body.
Frederick County Public Information Officer Karen Vacchio said if more than two members of the Board of Supervisors wish to meet to discuss county business, then it must be a properly noticed public meeting.
“That said, any number of members may be together (say at an event or meeting of another entity) as long as County business is not discussed,” Vacchio said in an email.
Stegmaier said he wasn’t an active participant in the meeting. He said he just showed up to see what would be discussed and to learn more about Deep Equity, which he doesn’t support. He said he didn’t know if supervisors would be there and merely acted as an observer.
“I made certain that I didn’t say anything. I did what I thought was necessary to abide by whatever rules would have prevailed under the circumstances,” Stegmaier said.
Dunn said he didn’t speak during the meeting, which Graber confirmed. They said Graber was invited to give a presentation on Deep Equity and that Dunn was invited to listen. Both Dunn and Graber said the gathering required an RSVP and that they did not expect Stegmaier to be there, as Stegmaier did not RSVP. Both said they were surprised when Stegmaier showed up, and Dunn made a point of not speaking during the meeting specifically because of Stegmaier’s unexpected attendance.
“I was completely caught off-guard,” Graber said. “I had no clue he was coming.”
Dunn said Hester had confronted him about attending the meeting and that he responded: “If a third supervisor shows up does that mean the first supervisor leaves or the second supervisor leaves?” Dunn asked.
Roderick Williams, Frederick County’s attorney, said he does not think the meeting violated state code because Stegmaier attended the meeting primarily as a spectator and was not engaging in discussion with Dunn and Graber.
“It becomes subjective to a degree,” Williams said. “ … But the fact that two are already there, I don’t think should necessarily preclude a third from showing up and just like any other member of the public just sitting there and being an attendee.”
Williams compared the situation to when several supervisors attend political party meetings, town halls or events like Hob Nob in the Valley. He said it’s OK if more than two supervisors are present as long as they aren’t interacting with each other about county business.
“As long as they are not discussing directly with each other the public business, I don’t see that as a meeting,” Williams said. “Otherwise, you could never have a political event where multiple people from the same body show up. And, golly, we all know those events take place, and I don’t think anybody thinks they’re inappropriate.”
Alan Gernhardt, executive director of the Virginia Freedom of Information Advisory Council, said that if the three supervisors discussed citizen concerns that were strictly about school business — and not Board of Supervisors’ business — it would not violate state law, as the School Board and Board of Supervisors are two separate entities.
“...Regarding whether one member was merely a spectator while the other two engaged in discussions, if they were only discussing school business, then it would not matter whether one was merely a spectator since the discussion would fall under the exception as described above,” Gernhardt said. “However, presuming hypothetically that they were talking about Board of Supervisors’ public business, then it would come down to a factual determination of whether the third supervisor was part of the discussion or not. Unfortunately, if there is a dispute regarding that issue, only a court could make a factual ruling to settle the dispute.”
Gernhardt later added: “If three supervisors were discussing the county budget set by the Board of Supervisors, including the amount to be provided to the schools, then that sounds like it would be a topic that falls under the Board of Supervisors’ public business. It really comes down to exactly what was discussed, and again, if there is a dispute on the facts, only a court would have the authority to resolve it.”
Megan Rhyne with the Virginia Coalition for Open Government said the way she sees it is that a meeting to talk about a school district program is a meeting to discuss “public business.”
“I do not think the phrase ‘public business’ would be so narrowly construed to mean only that business the public body can directly vote on,” Rhyne said. “The phrase, to me, is broader.”
She continued: “ … in this case, the school district’s plan to implement any given program will be public business of the county when they talk about whether the county wants to continue funding certain aspects of the school district’s budget. So, when three members of the board got together to talk about what I consider public business, then it should have been treated like a meeting under FOIA, necessitating notice, public access and minutes.”
Rhyne also said the “just an observer” characterization works only in the context of a public forum or an unplanned meeting.
“Finally, even if I am 100% wrong in my assessment, public officials should understand the perception they are creating when they meet outside the confines of a public meeting held in accordance with FOIA,” Rhyne said.
Frederick County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ross Spicer declined to give his opinion on whether the supervisors violated state code. He said even if they did violate it, it would be a matter for civil courts to decide, as it would not be a criminal matter.
“It is clear that the statute is civil in nature; the remedies call for the imposition of ‘civil penalties,’” Spicer said. “As such, the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has no authority to inject itself into a dispute over whether individuals have complied with Virginia’s FOIA statute. Therefore, I offer no opinion about the propriety of the meeting involving the three Board of Supervisor members you mention. Similarly, since the statute affords only civil remedies, the Sheriff’s Office would have no role in investigating any allegations surrounding these matters.”
Dunn and Graber criticized Hester for publicly accusing them of doing something illegal.
“I have not been involved in an illegal meeting, and I don’t appreciate people falsely accusing me of an illegal meeting,” Dunn said.
“If Mr. Hester believes that something illegal was done, then I encourage him to go to the appropriate authorities and file charges,” Graber said. “If he doesn’t believe that something illegal was done, then he owes us an apology.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.