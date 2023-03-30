Digging In

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears gets behind the controls of an excavator Sunday during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new building to accommodate the Olive Branch Food Pantry at Victory Church at 2870 Middle Road in Winchester. The new 5,200-square-foot facility to distribute free food to the area's less fortunate is expected to be finished by the end of the year.

 Photo courtesy of Audree Carpenter

